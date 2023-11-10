Saturday's Love Horoscope For November 11, 2023

Here we are, zodiac signs. It's the weekend and an 11/11 day. The Moon will enter the depths of a psychic and frighteningly intuitive zodiac sign, Scorpio, where it will be inflamed by the passionate energy of Mars. Here's how this combo affects your love horoscope starting November 11, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 11, 2023:

Aries

Today's Mars opposite Uranus transit activates two intense areas of your life: personal wealth and the wealth you receive from others. You can be so stubborn at times, especially when it comes to accepting help from others. Today may paint the world of give and take in a different light. You may be more open to hearing input about finances from your loved ones — much to their surprise.

Taurus

You may surprise someone today with your decision to 'go all in' with a partnership. Today's Mars opposite Uranus transit can be the push you need to reveal your more passionate side but don't anticipate it to be an easy thing for you to do. Both Mars and Uranus are malefic when opposite of each other. There can be a power struggle involved. Try not to speak in anger or make ultimatums you won't ever keep. Calmness is your friend today.

Gemini

Being the only one to try in a relationship can leave you wanting to toss in the towel. You may find yourself asking, "Who is this person anyway?" You could become someone you don't want to be. You may even feel as though you've become your own worst enemy lately. This day helps you to see what's really going on, the way a good emotional eye-opening experience will do. You won't want to continue this same journey once this transit is over. You may not be ready to make changes now, but soon, you will be.

Cancer

You feel one way, and someone you care for feels another. You could be falling in love with your friend, and it could be all you've ever hoped for ... or your worst nightmare. The Mars opposite Uranus transit is a confusing day in your love life. You may not receive all the answers to a relationship that you're looking for. But, you could feel like you have to choose to stick around to see what happens or cash in your chips and remain good friends.

Leo

Amazing how work can find its way into your home life when the last thing you want to do is talk about what happened at the office. A pressing project could have your mind full of work woes, leaving little room for love. Today, checking it at the door before you walk in is great, in theory, but you may have trouble detaching from your professional responsibilities on this day.

Virgo

You can learn a lot from a heated argument, Virgo. You know what buttons set off your partner, and you also learn how they react when you are not in agreement with one another. Learning is the point of today's difficult conversations. Take mental notes so you can understand how to navigate conflict when it happens again in the future. You'll be wiser, smarter and a much better partner in the future.

Libra

No one enters a relationship thinking that they want to argue over money or possessions, but today, you may discover that your aesthetic and your partner aren't on the same page. This can cause some tension when you're trying to turn a house into a home. Their taste may even get on your nerves. Rather than fight about who is right or wrong, work toward compromise. With Mars opposite Uranus, you may both agree to let certain things go and find a creative solution you both can live with.

Scorpio

Who has a chip on their shoulder today? You may say, "Not me," but what if it is you, Scorpio? Today's Mars opposite Uranus transit can give you a blind spot regarding your attitude. It's normal to have an off day. Everyone does. However, what you do and how you handle it is what matters. The blame game can be destructive. What would happen if you took ownership and asked how to make it right?

Sagittarius

For the sake of your mental health, today may be the day that you decide to cut ties from a situationship once and for all. There's a value to being with someone, but when it inhibits your peace, it's no longer working. If things aren't going anywhere and you want a little more space, Mars opposite Uranus can be best for your peace of mind.

Capricorn

Your friends may push you to go back out there and start dating again. You may not feel ready for love, but love can find you when you make an effort. You may feel turned off by the big world of dating. However, today, you may decide to try their suggestion and reopen your Facebook dating app, try Match or some other site that says you're open to the possibilities.

Aquarius

You're willing to do whatever it takes in the name of love, especially for the sake of your family. If you're going through a possible separation or talking about divorce today, you may try 'one more time' to see if you can work things out. While it could look bleak, Mars opposite Uranus can open doors to new promising possibilities.

Pisces

It's not easy to travel during this time of year, especially if you have a demanding job or work in a service or healthcare industry. However, the opportunity to go away for a brief trip may be up for discussion. Don't dismiss the idea altogether. A small opportunity could open for you during the Mars opposite Uranus transit. You may find coverage or get permission to take the time off. Don't be afraid to ask.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.