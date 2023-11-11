Love Horoscopes For November 12, 2023

Passion grows as the Mon and Sun share a chance meeting with the insatiable Mars in Scorpio. Find out what this means for your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 12, 2023:

Aries

Jealousy can be slightly normal for some, and for you, it's a flag that waves 'asking permission. Today, you may want some personal space to do things that you want to do by yourself. You may like this sometimes, but there are days when it's not a good feeling for your love life.

Taurus

You're feeling intensely closer to someone, and with the Sun and Moon in your commitment sector, you may be ready to take on the world with your partner by your side. This is a great time to talk things over with them to ensure you are on the same page or learning to adjust to your new reality.

Gemini

You know what you want, and you're ready to go for it. Today, your routines change when it comes to love. You may decide to make yourself more openly available, which, in the end, also benefits you. You have more chances to be with a potential partner and see where things can go.

Cancer

Your heart is wide open to love right now. And with both Mercury and the Sun in your sector of romance and passion, you're open to exploring all the fun things in the world with the right person. Consider opening your eyes to the possibilities and going for fun. You may meet someone you like along the way.

Leo

You desire a home of your home, and regardless of when you get there, today, you focus on where you are now. You make it cozy and shower people with love and appreciation. You don't have to go too far. Prepare to be pampered and cared for.

Virgo

Today, a conversation could become heated. Be sure to have your chill personality ready to kick in. Do a check-in with your partner first. Ask if they are hungry, angry, lonely or tired. (HALT), If you're feeling this way, a nap will benefit you before diving into an intense conversation that needs to be had.

Libra

Money is always a tough topic for couples, and when the Moon and Mercury are in Scorpio, it may come up with a bit of frustration or fear. Take a deep breath and try not to project assumptions into your relationship or the intent behind certain habits. Instead, this can be a bonding experience, especially if you ask good questions and seek out the truth without judgmentalness.

Scorpio

You can learn so much about yourself when the Moon and Mercury are in your sign. This is a great time to journal and to write ideas down on paper. Discovering things about yourself can help you to be a better partner and friend. This is the time to open your eyes to your strengths and your weaknesses.

Sagittarius

The past is behind you, and when you think about things that happened, it may make you feel various emotions. Prepare to overthink a problem you're trying to fix. You may find yourself focused on solutions. It's a good day to brainstorm with your partner, especially if you have problems getting along with various family members.

Capricorn

Friends can fill in the gap when you are suddenly single. They can help you to get out of a funk and go out for fun. Put on your best clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Tonight is made for dancing.

Aquarius

People sometimes meet the love of their life at work, and today, you might become one of the lucky ones. It's not always a good idea to mix business and pleasure. While you may be falling for a person at work, it can be harder on the company as a whole. Yes, but the alternative isn't that great, either.

Pisces

It's time to take a road trip with your partner. With both Mercury and the Moon in your travel sector, a long-distance trip is the ticket to your happiness. Traveling with your partner is a great way to spark an adventurous fling in your relationship. You can go out and have fun. See what the future will bring.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.