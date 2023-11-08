Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 9, 2023

It's Thursday, and we are midway through Scorpio season. What will the day have in store for you? There's a lot going on in the world, both personally and collectively, and your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 9, 2023, is here to help.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Rarely does a day go by where you're not thinking about some new adventure, but today is different. It's time to get clear about your desires. You can take your imagination to a new level and turn it into reality.

If you want to start a new business, you can write out your business plan — even if it's on a paper napkin. If you dream about a home in a forest or by water, draw an image of it and post it where you can see it. What you can clearly see, you can achieve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You aren't one to waste anything that you have been given, but this tarot card indicates you may have something in your life that is being underutilized lately.

When you have been given a resource or gift, it's always best to make the most of the situation. An item or situation can be super useful when you least expect it to be. What you need to do is try and see how things go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

When you make a decision, you really prefer to make it based on full information. You have been waiting for all the deets, and yet, nothing has come in.

You may need to make a blind choice and hope for the best. Sometimes, the best things happen when you put all your trust in your intuition. If you continue to wait until later, an opportunity may pass you by. If it has to be now, then strike when the iron is hot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

So it's a 'low energy day,' but that doesn't mean you can't accomplish everything you've decided to do. It simply means that this isn't a day to push yourself too hard or to guilt yourself for being a bit behind.

You do what you can within the time frame that you can do it. It may not be ideal, but hey, you'll make it work if you have to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Don't add fuel to the gossip, Leo. People will always talk, but that does not mean you must give them additional information by reacting. Instead, focus on your own life and day.

A person may post on their social media whatever they want to. You can turn a blind eye and ignore it. Don't let someone see that they were able to get under your skin.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Change is calling your name, Virgo. Are you ready to reinvent yourself? Things cannot stay the same, but it is time to do things differently.

Are you ready to embrace the unknown? It's good for you to try new things and move beyond what's familiar. You lessen your chances of feeling regret for missed opportunities, and you will become so much stronger because you stretched yourself beyond what you thought you were capable of.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Let the naysayers nay say. It doesn't really matter what they think about the things that you do. You are walking a different path. You have a different destiny.

You may feel disappointed that they can't show you the love and support you need. You're learning to stand on your own, and that means being independent of other people's opinions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Are you ready to throw in the towel? You have been trying so hard for so long and turning empty-handed for your efforts. It's best to cut your losses before they become substantial.

Why spin your wheels to move an immovable object or situation? You've got better things to do with your time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's time to pinch those pennies, Sagittarius. If you want to hit your financial goals this year, you must do a little bit more diligence in the budget department. No more buying impulsively. No more shopping when there isn't a sale. You will be frugal, and your bank account will see the sweet result.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Things happen. You can never predict the future fully, but when life takes a new path, you can plan and pivot. You can choose your reactions. Why get angry that you had to change your plans?

What if that change is needed to meet a soulmate? Fate often lends a hand, but it rarely asks you for permission to change your plans.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're in a huge hurry lately, but why? Rushing may get you to your destination sooner, but you won't get to see or experience all the great things you were meant to do before you did.

Enjoy the scenery. Allow yourself to experience each moment while also being in the moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is your time for love, Pisces. Your relationship is so special. You and your significant other are on the same page.

You view the world in the same way. Love has made life sweeter for you both. There isn't really anything else to say other than this relationship is pure bliss.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.