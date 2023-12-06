4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Be Lucky In Love Before The Month Of December Ends

Luck favors those who know what they want and seek it. After all, time and tides wait for no one. Sometimes, you may miss your soulmate by a whisker if you are too distracted by something else or have closed your heart for good. That's the message of December 2023 for everyone in matters of the heart.

The I Ching message of love this month is represented by the hexagram Wind over Fire (#37). As the symbol of family, its message is simple — look for love in places where love already exists. This can be interpreted in a few different ways.

If you want to be in a healthy relationship with someone, look for a person who belongs to a healthy family and was raised with love and respect for personal boundaries. Don't try to spark a fire in a cold heart just because its beautiful appearance hypnotizes you.

Luck will help you find the right people and understand that love always adds more to your life. It doesn't constrict it or make it small. Now, let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in December.

Four Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in December 2023:

1. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Dog, your luck in love in December is extra powerful! If you are single, you will be more attractive to potential partners than usual and may feel an increase in your intimate energies as well. If that leads to some exquisite experiences ... let's just say you won't be complaining.

Interestingly, you are being cautioned against following popular wisdom in matters of the heart this month. The opposite will lead you to the right people and experiences. Then again, luck can work in mysterious ways sometimes.

If you are in a relationship, you will be extremely fertile this month and the chances of falling pregnant (or impregnating your partner) are indicated here. That's excellent news for those of you in the middle of baby fever! If you don't want to have a child with your partner just yet, you can divert this luck to other creative ventures through a manifestation ritual. Just make sure to sage your living space to clear out bad or stagnant energy first.

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, your luck in love is strong in December! If you are single, trust your manifestation abilities. They are heightened at this time. Anything you set your mind to will appear for you, including wishes that seem outrageous at first ... until they come true. Those of you who will be vacationing with your friends in December are encouraged to lean into this strongly as the unknown aspect of traveling can get rid of doubts that get in the way of the law of attraction.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love in December will bring to you everything you desire (in the romantic sphere) as easily as snapping your fingers. So be in receptive mode and you will do just fine. Some of you may feel like you are living the Kardashian life without the extra drama. Others of you will wonder if your life has turned into a lovely TV drama.

3. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Goat, your luck in love in December will work in mysterious ways and bring you everything you need and desire. If you are single, you are being urged to trust your intuition as you navigate the world and look for love. Steer clear of the folks who raise your red flags and steer towards those who are intriguing and different than usual. You are in for a grand adventure if you are willing to step out of your comfort zone one step at a time.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will make your relationship extra sweet and relaxing this month. It may even feel boring some days — hey! That's better than drama or dealing with a hot-and-cold partner. If you are up for it, invite your significant other to try something new this month that's advertised as a couple's activity. It can be a couple's cooking, an adventure camp, or even a dance class. You will know it when luck kisses your life and brightens up every day for you.

4. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Ox, your luck in love in December is being shrouded in mystery. You are on the best love horoscopes list for a reason. Trust the cosmic forces on this one. They will come through for you when you least expect it. If you are single, this luck will lead you to a special someone who mirrors your soul. You will be astonished by how similar the two of you are but still dissimilar enough to learn new things from each other and have fun together.

If you are in a relationship, you are being cautioned against letting toxic people ruin your mood in December. Luck is on your side. So if someone tries to poach your partner or a toxic family member tries to pull something nasty, they will get karma's stick. You don't need to worry. Keep the communication lines open with your partner and both of you will emerge stronger no matter what comes your way.

