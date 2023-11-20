3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes For November 21, 2023

OK. Here's where things like patience really come into play. What we've got going on is the idea of how ambition meets timing and how timing is NOT what we've got going for ourselves on November 21, 2023. It's not that there's anything wrong, but for three zodiac signs, things won't be happening fast enough.

OK, let's investigate what's going on. November 21 brings us the transit of Mars sextile Pluto. That's fair, it's not a terrible transit, in fact, it definitely has its upside, however, what we have is a need to know something practical, such as ... do we have the job, or will we be accepted for the loan ... that kind of thing.

What makes this a rough day isn't because we weren't going to be accepted or informed; it's that this is the holiday season and all things 'business' come to a weird crawl, and that crawl starts to feel like the biggest drag of the year. Because it is. Nothing is going on anymore. Big moves aren't being made and during Mars sextile Pluto, we are being told in cosmic terms to 'wait until next year for an answer.' Seriously? (Yes.)

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Now that you've done the deed you had planned on doing, you want to know where you stand and what the next move is going to be. You feel impatient on this day, November 21, 2023, and you aren't happy about 'not knowing.' Things are changing rapidly in your life and you're starting to like the momentum. During Mars sextile Pluto, you'll feel like transformation is what it's all about, which is why, when it comes to a standstill, you'll want to start barking.

How did your glorious, speedy life of momentum and activity suddenly come to this screeching, less than promising halt? Haven't you been showing the universe that you can take it and that if you stop now, everything will start to fall apart? Well, you're wrong on that account, Taurus; Nothing is going to fall apart and the universe has been listening. What's going on is that entropy, AKA the end of the year, has taken over and it is a DRAG.

So, here you are, feeling like a superstar, and yet, nobody is offering you a stage on which to perform your genius act. What's best for you during Mars sextile Pluto is just to accept that your day will come and that there is no point in feeling frustrated over something you cannot control ... like time and the cosmos. Way too big to control. Leave it be. You'll get yours when the time is right, Taurus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Now that you finally have it all together, you want to see just how your master plan will play out as you envision only the best for yourself on this day, November 21, 2023. Now, you also happen to be influenced by the transit of Mars sextile Pluto, which is a great transit when it comes to believing in yourself and getting the job done. The only problem here is that you've got this get-up-and-go mentality and you're stuck in the end-of-the-year doldrums.

Now, you wait for Thanksgiving. Then, December's bank of eternally slow holidays. Then that last week until January 1, which always feels like it takes a full month just to get to ... and it all starts, Leo. This means that no matter how charged up you are, the world is now on holiday; no more rah-rah, let's go, team! There's only the Waiting Game. Oh, you'll get what you want, just not now. That's a promise.

Not even you and in your determined way can make time move any faster than it does. You just don't get a say in the matter during Mars sextile Pluto. That's why you need to concentrate on the positive aspects of this transit rather than the negative. The positive says, hang tight, wait it out, while the negative says, 'Nothing's happening until the next year. Chill.'

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now that you've finally come up with the perfect plan, the perfect resume, the perfect documents, etc, you are ripe and ready to go. Everything in your world is in order and no matter what you are getting all of things together for, you know that you cannot and will not be denied. You are the perfect candidate, the winner, the one who will achieve and be granted true success. And, while all of these things are quite possible, maybe even inevitable, what makes your day rough is the idea that none of this will happen until next year.

Oh boy, oh boy. So, on November 21, 2023, during the transit of Mars sextile Pluto, you will feel excellent and ready and the world around you will tell you to hang on and wait ... because whether you're ready or not, the world is taking a break. That's what happens at the end of November, my friend. Business as usual becomes business when we get to it.

So, if you're feeling optimistic about buying a house, getting a promotion, or being accepted into the right school ... wait a while because the results aren't coming out any time this year. You'll have all you need but during Mars sextile Pluto, the one thing you're really going to need is patience. Hang in there, Libra, don't give up. Just know that time is stronger than you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.