What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Most Frustrating Personality Trait

There are definitely personality traits we would rather not share with the world at large, but they are things that you shouldn't worry about, fix or change. Trust me, you're perfect the way you are. And the best way to discover these traits is with a personality quiz or personality test.

Let's say that you just met someone new and felt like you didn't connect the way you wanted to. Let's say you were at a party and you noticed someone going out of their way to make sure they didn't have to engage with you socially.

We both know that even your less-than-perfect personality traits are all part of the magical equation that adds up to you, but the rest of the world might not know that.

If you have ever wondered what it is about you that irks certain people, you're in the right place. Because you can solve the puzzle of your most annoying, frustrating personality traits by taking this easy, fast, free visual test.

If you worry that there's something about people that drives others batty, well... you're absolutely correct. People are all different and we each have our own unique personalities, so it makes sense that we aren't going to mesh well all of the time.

If you want to know what frustrates people about your personality, just look at the optical illusion image below, paying close attention to the first thing you see.

Then, scroll down and read about how what you saw reveals your most irritating personality trait.

1. If you saw the man's face

If you saw the man's face, your most frustrating personality trait is that you can't help but say what everyone else is thinking.

You have social skills, but sometimes in stressful situations when things would go better left unsaid, you decide to take the bull by the horns and say things anyway.

The reason that one coworker is still short with you? Because the day your manager was fired, you asked if everyone else's job was safe. Everyone was thinking it, but no one was asking it... because it just wasn't exactly the right time.

2. If you saw the man reading

If you saw the man reading, your most frustrating personality trait is your tendency to daydream.

It's all well and good to escape into your own thoughts for solace, but that doesn't mean you should spend all of your time in la la land.

If your dream life is interfering with your personal life, and if people don't want to open up to you because they believe you aren't really listening, it might be time to evaluate just how much time you spend in your world of personal make-believe.

3. If you saw the trees

If you saw the trees, your most frustrating personality trait is your inability to take things seriously.

You are legally an adult, and you've probably been one for quite some time. But chances are you may be settling in a relationship that doesn't make you truly happy or staying in a job where you are undervalued or underpaid.

It isn't that you aren't capable, it's that you deliberately run from success. If you want to be happy, truly happy, and to be treated as an equal by your peers, stop self-sabotaging and really start to lean into your true potential.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.