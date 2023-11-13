Horoscopes Are Best For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 14, 2023

A perfectly nondescript day can often be a blessing in disguise. That's the theme for November 14, 2023, and for us all. Of course, three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this energy — Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs can learn something from this wisdom, too.

Moon conjunct Mercury in Sagittarius is the main astrological influence. It's urging us to follow our hearts and our dreams no matter what. More so if that journey gets us out of our comfort zone or even the city or town we were born in. The world is your oyster if you believe it!

Some of you may benefit from going into introvert mode today. After the New Moon of yesterday, we are firmly in the waxing Moon phase now. This cycle is known to bring things out of the subconscious for conscious reflection and to help us engage with our true desires so we can manifest them. Your best friends and significant other can join you in this too if they are your heart mates.

Also, since the day's energy is so contemplative, some of you will definitely benefit from journaling your feelings today. You can even entertain yourself by thinking about the most random things. Just make sure you don't waste this good energy on doom scrolling. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 14, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

Leading energy: Mercury in Sagittarius and Venus in Libra

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is truly your day! Nothing you do will be wrong. The universe has your back and then some. Just make sure you are receptive to this good energy and don't push it away because the universe will bow to your free will and remove its blessings if you don't want it.

With Mercury in Sagittarius and Venus in Libra showing up as your astrological benefactors, you are being urged to know your heart and speak your mind. You don't have to get unruly, nor should you let anyone ruffle your good feathers, but if something is important to you, make it known and then stand by that conviction.

Some of you may make some new friends too this way. It will happen after the naysayers remove themselves since they cannot sway you anymore. The universe admires people with conviction and who uphold their self-esteem.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your finances are being highlighted. So don't be surprised if you are suddenly invited to be a part of a team that will take your career to the next level or if you get some really nice tips at your service job. Some of you may even hear of a new opportunity through the grapevine that will enable you to swim with a more elevated crowd.

Sun and Mars in Scorpio are your astrological drivers today. Anything you set your mind to, you can achieve now. You are powered by two of the most powerful planets/luminaries in astrology, after all! This applies to your love life, too. Let your inner light shine and stake a claim on what is clearly yours. Don't let anyone sniff around your territory.

Also, some of you will benefit from adopting a calming ritual of some kind into your life that also engages your physical body. It can be Yoga, aerobics or even some form of contemporary dance. Do what brings you joy, though, even as you step out of your comfort zone, so you can continue to engage with the activity for a long time.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, trust your intuition, especially in matters that are subjective or have a creative element attached to them. You will know what you should do and what is tacky to you. If you are part of a team, don't allow someone else to turn the group into their personal slaves so their vision can reign supreme. A blending of personalities and ideas will bring better fortune and help underline your perspectives better.

With Moon conjunct Mercury in Sagittarius showing up as your primary astrological influence today, your mind and your emotions are interlocked. You may feel more flighty than usual, but those flights of fancy will open you to new ideas and inspiration, which will have a positive influence on your life.

Mercury quincunx Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is also here to add weight to your blessings, and its message is simple — don't let the lure of wealth or power sidetrack you from your true path. It may just be a bait with nothing on the other end but a total waste of time. You can wear an amethyst bracelet to help you stay strong on this matter so you don't squander your good fortune on the undeserving.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.