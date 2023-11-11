3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscope Energy On November 12, 2023

The day's horoscope energy on November 12, 2023, is of a curious sort. It's perfect for resting back, contemplating the world, doing nothing of importance and indulging one's senses. Of course, one may say that about Sundays generally, but not all Sundays tend to be the same. This one bears a distinct poetic feel to it. It is almost as if one needs to be more silent to glean the wisdom it has to offer.

While three zodiac signs — Scorpio, Taurus and Cancer — stand to gain the most from this energy, there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs too. You could say this weirdness results from the Moon nearing its eclipse since tomorrow is a New Moon day.

Of course, with Mars in Scorpio and Mars opposite Uranus retrograde in Taurus showing up as the main astrological influences, the focus is on doing what feels right to your soul, even if it doesn't suit other people. Most won't be offended by you setting those boundaries and needing some time for yourself. Those who do are clearly showing you they don't respect you and are only paying lip service when they pretend to care. That's the second gift of the day.

If you feel called to, spend some time in the great outdoors or some area touched by nature. It can be a neighborhood park, a small copse of trees in the urban jungle or a small balcony full of potted plants. You will sense the quiet energy of the day when you do this and will know what it wants to communicate to you specifically. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 12, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 12, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your era of greatness is finally here. Be prepared because the next few weeks and months will be hectic in a manner, and you will find yourself facing challenges that help you level up. You may be in the transitional period but this will pass soon. So be ready!

With Mercury in Sagittarius and Moon in Scorpio showing up as your main benefactors, you are being urged to be honest with yourself as you move forward. Who are your friends, and who are your foes? Who do you want to take along with you as you move forward, and who do you want to leave behind? What brings you joy, and what causes you anxiety? Let your heart answer these questions as honestly as possible, and you will realize the path forward is not as convoluted as you thought it was.

If possible, light a candle with the intention to end the current chapter properly and walk into the next chapter of your life with grace and goodwill. It doesn't have to be a tall candle too. Even a tealight candle will do as long as you do the ritual with the right intentions. Placing a rose quartz near the candle will only help, not hinder.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you if you are spending time with your family and loved ones. You will feel emotionally fulfilled, and your heart will be more joyous than you have been in the recent past. Of course, for some of you, this blessing will come to you differently through either money or a new opportunity. For a select few, you will be blessed by both — good times and good fortune.

Since Uranus retrograde in Taurus is your main astrological driver, with Uranus opposite Sun in Scorpio adding a second layer of influence, you are being urged to step out of your comfort zone and let your fun side come out and play. A lot of people believe that staying serious is how people take you seriously. Too much seriousness can also make you come across as dull and judgmental in a lively environment. Strike a balance, and you will reap the benefits.

If you feel called to, share your blessings with someone who is not as fortunate. It doesn't have to be monetary help if you cannot afford it. You can uplift someone's day with your positivity too or join them in sports so everyone can enjoy.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the past is calling out to you. Are you willing to hear what it has to say? The energy is here to support you and bring you something for your highest good, but the way that will come through may feel challenging to most of you. You may even have to step out of your comfort zone to receive the blessings.

With the Sun in Scorpio and Mars in Scorpio showing up as your cosmic supporters, you are being urged to dig deep within and find magic in your soul. This is the path to healing. It may feel treacherous. Remind yourself that your magic is hiding beneath that pain, and you will find it easier to clear away the ashes and rise like a phoenix. Journaling can definitely help you find catharsis and clarity.

If you feel called to, go out in nature and speak out your concern to the trees. Or, stay indoors and do the same with a potted plant. It will give you the privacy you need without the fear of judgment from another human. Once you are done, take a relaxing bath and cleanse your spirit. You can light a scented candle afterward to clear out the air, too, and bring you hope and peace.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.