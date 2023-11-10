Horoscopes Are Best For 3 Particular Zodiac Signs Starting November 11

The day's energy brings the best horoscopes to us on November 11, 2023. This day beckons us to reflect upon those serendipitous occurrences in the past that brought us many good things — and people. Love can sometimes find us when we are not looking for it. What if you were too distracted to know your good fortune?

Of course, three zodiac signs stand to gain the most from this energy — Leo, Cancer and Aquarius.

The rest of the zodiac signs are in for a good turn, too. After all, it's 11/11 today — a day marked by the master number 11 in numerology. It is a day that has a very celestial feel to it, maybe even angelic.

Interestingly, Mars in Scorpio is the main astrological influence here. With Mars forming a conjunction aspect with the Sun, the energy is extremely potent and strong. It's reminding us that anything we wish for can be ours ... if we are willing to exert the full force of our will into that desire. With 11/11 opening a spiritual gate between the world, you can speed up your wishes, too, through manifestation rituals today.

Also, visualization meditations will be extremely potent today. So, if you want a glimpse of your future or a vision of your future spouse or soulmate, now's the time to sink into deep meditation and open your chakras. The insights you receive today will have a profound impact on you. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 11, 2023:

1. Leo

Leading energy: Mercury in Sagittarius

Leo, the energy today is working in your favor. If you want to make your wishes come true, you just have to say them out loud. With Mercury in Sagittarius acting as your benefactor here, you will be heard along the grapevine and will have your wish come true soon. Just be open-minded because the universe may not send it to you through familiar channels.

Mars in Scorpio is also your cosmic benefactor today. It's urging you to spend some time on your core self. If you have unhealed wounds or get triggered by bad memories, now's the time to journal about those experiences and find healing through catharsis. Your intuition will lead you to unburdening yourself the right way.

Of course, a cord-cutting ritual may be more beneficial if you have significant grievances. Just make sure to close the ritual with a meditation session so your subconscious mind can speak to you about what you should do next. It will speed up the healing and help you move on to the next chapter of your life.

2. Cancer

Leading energy: Uranus and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus

Cancer, you are one of a kind. Never let anyone convince you otherwise. The energy today will show you this truth in many ways, but it's up to you to recognize it and internalize it within yourself. The 11/11 portal may even bring out hidden talents and gifts from your soul. You won't be able to tap into this blessing if you turn away from this truth.

With Uranus and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus acting as your cosmic benefactors. You are being urged to bear witness to your superpowers. What is considered extraordinary in the world is often a result of who manages to become popular at any given moment because of luck and favorable placements. That "extraordinary" talent may suddenly be considered utterly mediocre after a decade or two. So don't rely on the judgment of others for your inner worth.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings about what makes you special and look for the extraordinary in what you consider ordinary about yourself. You will realize that a lot of conditioned beliefs are clouding your mind to reality. That's the gift of today. Are you ready to accept it?

3. Aquarius

Leading energy: Saturn in Pisces

Aquarius, as the eleventh sign of the zodiac, 11/11 holds special significance for you. Can you feel it in your bones? It's up to you to accept or reject these blessings. If you accept them, the energy today will help you see yourself more clearly than you have ever seen yourself before. You will realize who is envious of you and who is your friend. You will also have clarity about your life path and purpose, who is trying to derail you — and who is trying to help you.

The revelations can be astonishing. With Saturn in Pisces acting as your cosmic benefactor, you are more than capable of reconciling with these facts and insights. You may even find a way to turn everything to your advantage. Since Saturn quincunx Venus in Libra is also showing up as an astrological influence today, these creative solutions may have a positive impact on your social reputation, too.

If you feel called to, find some time today for a deep meditation session. Better still, if you do it out in nature (just make sure you don't become mosquito-lunch), you can even hold a green aventurine heart in your hand while meditating to center yourself. Then let the 11/11 portal work its magic on you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.