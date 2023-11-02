Love Horoscope For November 3, 2023 — Venus Opposite Neptune

Venus challenges our honesty in relationships on November 3, 2023. Find out what this means for your zodiac sign starting this Friday, November 3, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 03, 2023:

Aries

Sometimes, you need positive illusions in love. Today's Venus opposite Neptune promotes wearing rose-colored glasses to help you see things positively when a relationship needs work.

While it's never a good idea to ignore a red flag, it's helpful to perceive things to be brighter and more hopeful than not. A good attitude can help you stay connected and work through this patch.

Taurus

You are so dedicated as a lover, and you adore the sweet things romance can bring. Friendship and love are key to a successful relationship. Today, romance takes a turn toward something deeper and more abiding.

You may see being partners in a team as romantic and being friends as better than being hand-holding sweethearts with no roots in your union. It's a day for working toward goals and creating vision.

Gemini

Relationship problems can infiltrate your work life right now. An argument or disagreement left unfinished can have you seeming to be moodier at work. Your mind can become preoccupied with all the things that you want to work on with your mate.

You may find it harder to focus on work today, but it's a good exercise in trusting that things will be as they are meant to be. You learn to let go and not worry so much about what you cannot control.

Cancer

You may not see eye-to-eye every time you talk with your partner. Sometimes, there's a learning curve when it comes to romantic love. You have different backgrounds and various life experiences.

Getting to know each other takes time. You have to learn what the other person's likes or dislikes are. You may find it easier to judge quickly, but today's Venus opposite Neptune encourages talking things through and exploring the backstory behind both of your lives instead.

Leo

Insecurity in a relationship can peer its ugly head and cause you and your significant other to revert to behavior that you're not too proud of. There's a chance for each of you to start laying stack and claiming "what's yours, what's 'ours' and what's mine".

Venus in your sector of money will be opposite of Neptune in your shared resources. This push/pull dynamic can be a deteriorating power struggle. Try to see it for what it is should this manifest in your love life.

Virgo

You may want one thing, while your significant other wants something else. It's difficult to be on the same page regarding romance during a Venus opposite Neptune transit.

They may even tell you they aren't ready for a serious commitment, and you may be too vulnerable to hear their truth. Today, be careful not to project what you want onto a situation. Take things at face value as much as possible.

Libra

Your health is important, but today, love can feel a bit stressful to you. You may feel like something is trying to tear your relationship apart, but you can't put your finger on it. Venus is in your house of hidden enemies, and even if there is nothing wrong, your heart may feel that there is a problem.

Today is for open communication, full transparency and lots of patience. You don't want to assume something until you've checked in with your mate and have shared what's in your heart.

Scorpio

Friends can be wonderful, but sometimes people can undermine your relationship. A friend who isn't into your significant other can have you feeling all sorts of ways as a result.

Today, less is more when it comes to talking about your love life. There can be all sorts of reasons why a friend would not be happy for you when you're in love. For today, let them work through their own emotions.

Sagittarius

You have to work, and sometimes that means not spending as much time as you'd like with your significant other. You may be picking up extra shifts at work so that everyone can have a happy holiday.

They may not understand your dedication to work is your way of saying how much you love your family. Today's Venus opposite Neptune can have you feeling like you're all alone. Don't let it demotivate you from your goals. You're doing what you feel you must do, so stay the course.

Capricorn

Communication is so important to relationships, and one of the best things to do when talking through things is to find neutral territory. With Venus opposite Neptune today, taking a car ride or walking can be a welcome change to the scenery when speaking to the one you love.

You both may feel a sense of relief to share ideas and feelings in a place where you can speak freely without bringing that same energy into your home or places where you enjoy your intimate time.

Aquarius

You try to be considerate of others, and when you have to pull back to take care of things that you need, it can feel like you're pushing your partner back. Today's Venus opposite Neptune transit is a good time to talk about what's going on in your life.

You can explore how to reconnect after you've finished your personal errands or your tasks. You may find it helpful to share what's going on with you so that your significant other knows how to be supportive during this time.

Pisces

Tough times can bring you closer together, and during Venus opposite Neptune, you have a chance to remove obstacles to your closeness. Venus in Virgo encourages you to see the 'we' in your partnership.

While Neptune in your sign brings clarity to the things that you may feel are important now, but in the grand scheme of things, aren't actually what you want to focus on in your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.