Love Horoscope For November 5, 2023 — Mercury Sextile Venus

When Mercury is in harmony with Venus, we speak with kindness, and we want to demonstrate love and romance on a high level. Here's what this means for your love horoscope starting November 5, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 05, 2023:

Aries

Open communication is the goal for today, starting and ending with transparency. With Mercury in Scorpio activating your secret sector, a part of you may have a looming sense that something is off in your relationship.

This uneasiness can have you wanting to talk a lot more about your thoughts and feelings. Be mindful that sometimes feelings of the past can infiltrate experiences taking place in the present and the future. Be aware that things may be wonderful, and there's some work left to do within yourself and your inner child.

Taurus

Let's talk about love, Taurus. Mercury and Venus communicate today, bringing thoughts of romance and commitment together. With Mercury so close to the Sun and being affected by Neptune, thoughts about moving in with a partner or talking about marriage can come — and go — due to the timing feeling off.

This is a great time to deal with the feelings you are having by personal exploration. Journalling, talking things over with a trusted friend, therapist or even a spiritual advisor can help. This is a wonderful time to take a practical approach to love and relationships, and it can be good for you to know what you desire for your love life.

Gemini

You may feel uneasy about a relationship or a matter related to your home during the Mercury sextile Venus transit. This is an intense time of reflection and self-evaluation — one that is not meant to go alone.

Mercury, when it's in Scorpio, gives a feeling of emotions that are beneath the surface or under the skin, and this could prompt secretiveness within you. Secretive is not your favorite way to handle problems that communication can solve. The love fix is to be open and transparent, to initiate conversations and to talk things through. It can be hard to do, but you're a Gemini; you've got this!

Cancer

Love is taking over your thoughts in so many ways. During the Mercury sextile Venus transit, you may obsessively think about romance and the one you love. This is a wonderful time to do acts of romance and displays of affection. Leaving little love notes or trinkets of appreciation around the house in hidden places can be a delightful way to express this sweet, endearing energy.

If you're single, thoughts of love at this time can leave you lonely, but don't despair. Write a love note to your future mate. Tell them what you're feeling and how you're eagerly waiting for the day that you meet in the future. Who knows? It may hurry them up a bit!

Leo

Are you ready to move in with your significant other? When Mercury is in your fourth house, it may feel like everything you do points back to your home. You may want to spend more time in your house, doing nesting activities like baking and cooking and getting things nice and cozy.

The Mercury sextile Venus transit makes it easy for you to invest time and money into your house more than usual. This is a great time to add plants and little comforts like fluffy blankets, candles and something that is similar to what you have been jealousy eyeing on Pinterest.

Virgo

Breakups hurt, and when you feel like there's no closure, it can take all the restraint you can muster not to pick up the phone to call or text your ex. The Mercury sextile Venus transit can fool you into thinking that it's OK to let it all out and share what you're feeling. But is this really how you want to be?

It's better to ask a friend to be an accountability partner during this time, especially if you are struggling not to communicate with someone you love and aren't with anymore.

For couples who are together, this energy can be encouraging. You can express your love toward each other openly, and if it's been too long since you've said, I love you," today is a great day for breaking the silence streak.

Libra

Listen to your heart, Libra, and while you're at it, today is one of those days when you want to vet your dates, Libra. You can tell when someone is going out with you for what they think you can give them rather than what they feel for you.

Today's Mercury sextile Venus transit brings an element of clarity on who is falling for you and who is just looking to fill the time. It's hurtful to think that people can be that way, but why waste time on someone who lacks authenticity?

Scorpio

Sometimes, it is about you, and today's Mercury sextile Venus wants you to be free to say all that you need to say without holding back. This can be where online or text chatting is useful to you.

If you're one of the lucky ones with a friend who is a great listener, today can be the perfect time to speak your mind and get clarity. Friendship conversations are the best free therapy you can get at times.

Sagittarius

It's amazing how you can think about someone, and then they contact you. During Mercury in your sector of hidden enemies, it can seem as though the exes are coming out of the woodwork to see how you are doing.

When Mercury speaks to Venus today, you may find your pride kicks in and gives you the backbone you need to not fall into the trap of thinking things have changed. While it may be nice to know you're still wanted on some level, it's smart to wait and see how sincere the efforts truly are.

Capricorn

It's nice to plan a little getaway with a platonic friend. Who says you need a romantic partner to live the life of adventure you have always wanted to live?

You can go on a trip or take an adventure with a good friend who is also single. It can be fun to hang out and have fun exploring the world together, and it can all begin by looking at little mini vacations that can be done over a weekend.

Aquarius

Finding love that is real and good for you will not be easy. You have to know what you are looking for but also be open to the possibilities of more. Today's Mercury sextile Venus invites you to be intentional with your desires.

Write a little note for the universe saying how you feel and what you hope to experience. Ask for the things that will touch your heart the most: loyalty, kindness and a good sense of humor are great traits to mention. Venus and Mercury in a trine can be magical. Tuck the note in your bed or save it on your phone and wish upon a star!

Pisces

You learn with each relationship you have and may find yourself learning so much about romance from someone you care about now. It's important to slow down and really get to know your significant other on this day.

Listening to their words and reading between the lines can be helpful to growing closer and falling more in love — or discovering that you may have areas you both need to work on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.