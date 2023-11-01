Love Horoscope For November 2, 2023 — Sun Square Venus

The Sun square Venus transit takes place on November 2, 2023, and on Thursday, we may not want our relationships to be what shines brightest in our lives. Here's how this energy affects each zodiac sign in astrology and their love horoscopes.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 02, 2023:

Aries

One thing you are is bold, and this often shows up in your honesty. But here's one word of advice during the Sun square Venus transit. You may feel like you have to get something important off of your chest to have peace of mind. Since the Sun is in your solar house of secrets, you may feel the urge to reveal a secret and a good one, but this isn't the right time. At least, not while the Sun is square to Venus. Telling may only make you feel worse. For now, it's better to wait.

Taurus

People get jealous when they see someone else being happy in love. How can it be that you've met the love of your life when your admirers believe they are the one for you? Such is the sad state of affairs during the Sun square Venus transit. While love seems to be wonderful for you, the evil eye could be alive and well. You may feel the arrows fly in your direction, but take heart. This could mean that you've got a good thing going.

Gemini

You're so popular, Gemini, and you're often among the beloved in your family. But during the Sun square Venus transit, you might not think of yourself as being so beloved right now. Just as a prophet is rarely accepted by their own community, sometimes you may feel like your family is less receptive to you than your friends. Today, your tribe is among strangers more than the people who know you. It can be slightly disappointing, but this as an opportunity to expand your horizons.

Cancer

Telling everything can work against you, Cancer. You want to tell your partner how you feel. You want them to know everything, and you may even hope that your significant other would value the level of honest transparency you want to share. It's your way of showing that you love and trust them. During today's Sun square Venus transit, the mystery is your friend. Saying less can feel like a type of betrayal or omission of truth. However, there are times when less is more and timing is everything.

Leo

You can't do it all, Leo. As much as you'd love to be all things to everyone, it's not the easiest thing to do. So when the Sun, your ruling planet, squares the planet of love, it's a tug on your heart. You feel like you have to pull back a bit to keep your feelings safe. Today, emotions are there to guide you. You want to take care of people but also remember to care for yourself, too.

Virgo

You love your privacy, but today's Sun square Venus transit requires you to open up a bit more than you may feel comfortable. You may find it hard to speak your mind right now. Perhaps you've been hurt or rejected when you were honest. It's what you want to do. Today, the truth starts with you, Virgo, by the way, you choose to live your life in love. You may not be able to see eye to eye with someone you care for, so it's going to be necessary for you to remain secure within yourself.

Libra

You want to be in a relationship with someone who is your equal, and when you feel like you're giving so much more than you're receiving, it's hard. You feel convicted about this problem right now. The Sun square Venus encourages you to have an honest conversation about what you think is going on. You may not know what a person thinks until you talk about it openly and transparently.

Scorpio

What you want and what you can have may be at odds with each other today. The Sun square Venus transit reveals a conflict between you and a friend; perhaps there's a love being expressed that's unreciprocated. Right now, during the Sun square Venus transit, you don't want to push your desires onto a potential partner. This relationship will need to grow organically, and for this week, being assertive could come across in the wrong way.

Sagittarius

Are you a workaholic? Lately, it seems like your career has been blocking your time with the people you love. The sense that something has to change may result from the Sun square Venus transit. You may find it hard to accept the idea that you cannot have it all. You want to be a career person and also a lover, but with only 24 hours in a day, it's going to be a stretch. Today's the day to decide what you want, and with Sun square Venus, you may feel like you have to pick sooner rather than later.

Capricorn

You want to love everyone, and to you, the world would be a much better place if people would be more accepting of each other's differences. During today's love horoscope and the Sun square Venus transit, your heart may turn toward international matters. A part of you may feel a strong desire to 'do' something to help people in need. In fact, your greatest expression of love may come from giving to others. It's a wonderful day for charitable acts and donating to organizations that can help a cause you support.

Aquarius

It's best to have strong boundaries in your work and professional life. With the Sun transmitting your solar house of career this month, you are career-oriented and business-minded. However, the amount of time you spend at work can cause you to let your guard down unwisely. You may overshare and hurt your reputation. Today, try to keep boundaries clear and avoid mingling work with personal matters.

Pisces

A long-distance love affair may feel like a worthwhile risk, but today's Sun square Venus transit invites you to wait. You may feel like you want to toss all caution to the wind and chase a love you've found. But there are practical things to consider. Think things through, and even if you decide to go forward, do so with an open mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.