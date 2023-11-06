The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On November 7

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 7, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Tuesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card King of Cups

Here you are, Aries. The King shows his emotions, and it's hard to ignore what he's feeling. Today, you're the person who stands out from the crowd. What is it that you want others to see? Depending on how you react to situations around you, you could come across as bold and brave or emotionally undone. Pick your battles, Aries, and if you feel like a situation is taking you over, step back until you feel more under control.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Your income is coming in one door, then it's soon out another. The Two of Pentacles in reverse represents your current situation with money. Lately, you feel as though you can't catch up. Spending may be a bit out of control, but it doesn't have to stay that way. You can find a way to put a cap on expenses. It's going to take time and effort, Taurus. No matter how daunting this task feels, you can do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

A moment of honesty is here, Gemini. Are you flying under the radar with the hope that someone doesn't spot what you're doing? You may feel like the only way to accomplish a goal is to remain hidden and covert with your actions. This tarot card serves as a warning. It says someone is on to your antics. Someone sees what you are trying to do, and they are silent because they want to observe how far you'll go with your scheming. Come clean, Gemini. There's more than one way to get what you want, but hiding your motives is going to hurt you in the long run.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You can't make people believe or feel the same way that you do, even when you try to give a compelling, logical argument as to why they should. The Hierophant is reversed, so this indicates a complete disconnect between what you are thinking and what another person has decided to do. You can lead a horse to water, Cancer ... and if you can't make them drink, it's not thirsty, and it may never be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

There's a law to the universe that you can choose to follow or decidedly ignore — you get what you give. So, today, your choices matter more than you realize. You're building a foundation that you will place your future on. Good choices will give you the best results. Don't worry if you don't know what to do right now. Your intentions matter, too!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You've learned from the school of hard knocks, and you're way too sharp to be fooled easily any longer. Today, no matter what other people try to convince you to do or think, you stand strong on your own logic and reason. The King of Swords, reversed, is a sign that you have come to a place where you're hard to influence.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Love is similar to a business at times. You have to make agreements to come to a compromise, and there are times when you need to remove barriers to your peace. Today, there can be a financial component to your relationship problems that you will want to address. Look at it from a logical point of view and see how you can maximize the strengths of your relationship and reduce the threats.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are so close to the finish line, Scorpio. So many times, you've decided not to do things because you wanted to reach an important goal in your life. Whether it be skipping cheat days and going to the gym instead or going to bed early and saving your money instead of hanging out with friends living for the moment ... your efforts are going to be rewarded. Keep going. You're so close to gold.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You've given your all in this relationship, Sagittarius. Over and over again, you have tried to show your partner that you're willing to work with them. Despite all your efforts, it seems that things improve and then go back to the way they were in the past. Sometimes the situation gets worse. This tarot card is saying it's time to call things as they are. Goodbye can be painful, but staying is only doing you more harm than good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Just because you are starting a new career late or early in life doesn't mean you can't become all that you were meant to be. You simply have to work a little harder and longer than others. Eventually, you'll be the best in your field — top of the class! Don't let age bother you; it's just a number. What matters is what you do with the time that you have.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

The past matters, Aquarius. It's important not to live life in the past, but you can learn from your experiences. The past helps you to see the things you need to learn so you can recognize certain negative patterns in the future. The past is your friend, Aquarius. Use it wisely!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is your time for love, Pisces. Every heartache and heartbreak has led you to this person and moment in time. You see your future in the eyes of this individual and know that together, you can accomplish great things. You're ready to face any and all obstacles in the future because you've found your partner, a teammate, your soulmate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.