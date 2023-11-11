4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships During The Last Week Of The 2023 Scorpio Season

OK, considering the fact that this week starts with a hugely impactful transit known as the New Moon in Scorpio (of all zodiac signs), we automatically know that this week is opening up with conflict. As it goes with conflict, it must be resolved. During the last week of Scorpio season, we have many transits that will help us resolve whatever conflicting issues we have. Unfortunately, so much of our conflict has something to do with our love lives. And ... what to do about it?

Right at the top, we know something's going down, and we know that we're going to be playing a big part in how it goes down. With a Sagittarius Moon at our backs, we can pretty much figure out that we will feel competitive to a degree, and how this plays out for four zodiac signs is in the idea that if we are going to be doing something as drastic as 'breaking up' then we're taking what's ours with us, as we leave.

This week brings up a lot of selfishness ... or is it just self-protection? With Moon square Venus on November 16th, we're going to see that our feelings for our partners, dates or fling-mates have diminished substantially. Is this something we need to work on, and what if we're just not into them anymore?

That's the thing: we aren't into them anymore, and we can't sell ourselves the idea that trying to make things work is a good idea. We already know where this is going. These four zodiac signs are going to see the 'end times' during the last week of the 2023 Scorpio season, November 13 - 19, 2023.

Here are which four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships during the last week of 2023 Scorpio season:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Well, you can't really say that you didn't see this one coming. During the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, you'll have thought everything through to the point where you're just ragged from thinking about it. The week has come where you have to make a move, as you've seen that stagnation only wears on your heart. You no longer have the stamina to keep up with a partner who is clearly not listening to you when you tell them that there's a serious issue here.

The upside is that you're not butting heads with this person, as they 'kinda-sorta' knew this was coming but just never wanted to take responsibility for their part in the destruction of the relationship. During the Sagittarius Moon, you'll be able to tap into the love you have for this person while keeping your eye on the fact that you really do have to end it with them. It's sad, but how many chances can you give a person before you feel like tearing your hair out?

Dates and moments to keep in mind:

You're looking at November 13, for starters, as this is when it all begins in earnest, with the New Moon in Scorpio. The fireworks will probably begin on that day, and while they may recede on the 14 and 15, you may find yourself doing battle with this person once again during Mars trine Neptune. This is your saddest day as both of you come to realize that this isn't going to work.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been revving yourself up for this week, as you knew it was inevitable. You'll find that during the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, it happens, as in the big break up of 2023. You just can't do this anymore, and you don't see the point in trying. There's a lot of Venus energy occurring this week, and that might make you feel as though your plans won't go through because you'll be riddled with second thoughts, but in the end ... it's happening. It's on, and you can't stop the locomotion.

Mars trine Neptune seals the deal on November 17 as you and your partner come to terms with your feelings and set out to devise a plan of action in terms of breaking up. If there were any love to be salvaged, it would have come to the rescue at this point. Alas, there is no love, which also implies there's no love lost. However, that doesn't make things easier; hearts can't help but feel loss, even when the love is gone.

Dates and moments to keep in mind:

As mentioned, November 17 really brings the pain home, but keep an eye out for how you feel on November 13, as Moon square Saturn may have you trying to figure out whether what you're about to do is the right move or not. This isn't going to be easy. Love or no love, you're looking at the uprooting of your life. Stay with the Sagittarius energy as much as you can, as this is where the positivity lies.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can't complain as this is something you asked for, and what that implies is that during the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, you and your long-term partner will part ways. Whether this is forever or for just a short separation is not known. What is known is that neither of you can get past the New Moon in Scorpio without agreeing that you both have to stay away from each other, at least for a while.

This lukewarm, non-committal agreement to separate leaves you both feeling somewhat secure, as if, should you need each other, you could go running back into each other's arms ... but the reality is that you are more than likely NOT going to run back into their arms, or anybody else's arms for that matter. The Capricorn Moon has you feeling very at ease with the whole thing. Yes, you've created a fail-safe, but you know you won't have to use it.

Dates and moments to keep in mind:

November 13 is day one of the so-called ending, but the entire week is going to go to plan this out so that nobody feels too terrible about it. As if. Figure that on November 17 and 18, you'll be feeling like you've made a terrible mistake, as Moon conjunct Pluto will have you wondering what the heck you're doing. Stay on track, Virgo. Stay on target. Follow your heart.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Breaking up is hard to do, but if you cater to that kind of fear, then you'll be stuck with the person you're with, and that is just 'game over' for you. You are not going to be that person. You are not the partner allowing too much time to pass before saying something. There is something dreadfully wrong with your so-called romantic relationship, and during the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, you are going to get to the bottom of it.

That also means you're going to end it. Someone will criticize you for doing this, and you will ignore them ... and rightly so. You'll find that during Mars trine Neptune and Moon conjunct Pluto, everyone and their uncle feels they have a right to tell you what to do with your love life. Your partner, however, knows what you can do with this love life, and they agree that there must be a breakup. This can no longer go on as this is not a loving environment.

Dates and moments to keep in mind:

Check your feelings at the top of the week, on the 13 and 14, as you'll be forced to look in the mirror to see what part you played in this breakup. Is it really 'all their fault' or have you added to the list of grievances? You've got Moon sextile Mars tempting you to feel bad about yourself. You'll fight it as the Aquarius Moon on the 18th comes to your aid, letting you know that you've always been right when it comes to making up your mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.