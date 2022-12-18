The 3 Little Things A Good Man Does When He Wants To Stay Committed Long-Term

By James Allen Hanrahan — Updated on Dec 18, 2022
Photo: Oleg Baliuk via Canva
Men who want a commitment with you are easy to spot. They are straightforward and they know what they want.
The signs are almost always there to see if a man is ready to stay committed to a long-term relationship. You just need to know what to look for.
RELATED: The #1 Way To Tell If A Man Has Commitment Issues
The 3 little things a man will do if he's ready stay committed to a long-term relationship:
1. He keeps his agreements
He calls when he says he's going to call. He takes you out when he says he going to take you out.
Reliable adults keep their agreements. They aren't afraid of commitment. It's what makes them better men.
They don't want to lose you and they value you.
Passive aggressive, non-committal men make agreements — they just don't always keep them.
One way to cut through the noise is simply to ask, "Do you want to be in a long-term relationship with me?"
This isn't asking him to agree to marriage or anything; it's creating clear ground rules and building a foundation for honesty.
RELATED: 9 Excuses Men Give To Avoid Commitment When They Don't Really Love You
2. He makes time for you
I work with very successful men, all of whom have no time. They don't have time — but they make time.
They make you a priority because they value being in a relationship. Even when they are extremely busy, they make time to connect with you.
Commitments to a career and friends are also important, and they take up someone's time, too.
But if a clear pattern of him choosing other things or people ahead of you emerges, it might be time to evaluate the future of the relationship.
RELATED: How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You Using Psychology
3. He has a plan
This separates serious adults from not-so-serious, emotionally immature people.
If a man only talks about how he feels (i.e. how much he loves you, how amazing it feels to be with you, how much fun it is being with you), he's just doing what feels good and is not necessarily committed to you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Responsible adults shoulder responsibility.
This is the most important thing I want to share with you. A committed partner has a plan for both of you and he tells you what it is.
RELATED: How To Get (Pretty Much) Anything You Want From Your Partner
More for You:
James Allen Hanrahan is a relationship expert, author, speaker, an educator of effective communication strategies for male/female relationships. He is a certified ASR educator and T.A. practitioner.