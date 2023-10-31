Horoscope For November 1, 2023 — Moon Enters Cancer

Today's horoscope for November 1, 2023, is here with the Sun and Moon in water signs. Find out what is in store for your zodiac sign, Aries through Pisces, beginning this Wednesday. The Moon in Cancer reminds us to emulate the traits of sensitivity, emotional intelligence, and compassion.

There is a time and place for everything, and this day is made for intentional living. We are prompted to tend to the things that secure our homes, such as stocking the pantry with nutritious and healing foods.

For some zodiac signs, this includes changing how we view our public lives and becoming more private and reserved. Rather than project our energy out toward strangers, we ought to consider our parents, relatives and children first.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're ready for some creature comforts, Aries. You want to enjoy all the fun that this season promises. Today, grab yourself a pumpkin-spiced latte or enjoy a handful of candy corn. With the Moon entering Cancer, turn your heart toward the things in life that are familiar. Take a walk down memory lane and allow your mind to reflect on the things that make you feel good and happy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A kind word is what you want to hear as the gentle-spirited Moon enters the sweet sign of Cancer. Today is perfect for talking about the things that bring a smile to your heart. Not all conversations need to be intense. There are days when you just want to look at the brighter side of life. Today, let your mind focus on the good. The negative things in life can wait until tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's sweater weather, Gemini, and you sense the changing leaves as a call to cuddle, enjoy good company, and reminisce about the past. The Moon will enter the sentimental sign of Cancer. So enjoy pulling out old photos on your phone, tablet or email and laugh about how much we had to deal with as a team as we prepare for the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Each month, the Moon enters your sign, and as the ruler of the Moon, you get a double energy boost. Today is perfect for going through your clothes closets to donate gently used items.

Treat yourself to a mini-home spa facial treatment or soak in the tub to think. The Moon represents all things feminine and intuitive. If you have time, journal your thoughts and consider what future goals you'd like to set for the upcoming new year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Listen to your intuition, Leo. The Moon enters Cancer, your sector of hidden enemies. You may already know who or what they are. The Moon will spend two and a half days in Cancer, which gives you ample time to assess who is truly your friend and who is not.

Despite the sense that someone may not be 'for you,' it's good to remain confident and do the best that you can in all situations. You are your own advocate, Leo. Don't allow anyone else to dull your shine.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your heart will be caught up in the feels, Virgo, as the Moon moves into the sign of Cancer. There's a sense of peace and tranquility as you go about your day. You have friends who support you and want you to succeed.

Today, plan to chat with a good friend whom you've not spoken to in a while. Schedule a coffee date with a business partner to catch up on work and other things. Make time to go out and explore.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You know what you want to accomplish at work, and you strongly desire to begin making a good impression this week. You may find that your superpower is actually what is hard to measure. It won't be something in your job description, either.

Your intuition goes up when the Moon is in Cancer. It's this psychic side to your personality that helps you to sense the timing of opportunity and how it may happen for you. You may sense when others need space or closeness. It's such a great day for you overall.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a wonderful day to conceive a new idea and start implementing it with others who are curious about how things work. Today, the Moon enters the sphere of innovation.

With this lunar energy in your ninth house for the next few days, travel plans may come up. You may decide to listen to a religious message for inspiration. A lot of things can happen that are for your highest good.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are a giver, and when you decide to help someone in need, you give straight from the heart with no regrets or hesitation. During the Moon's entry into Cancer, you're a 'bleeding heart' to the perils of the world. Stay sensitive but also tend to your nervous system. Know your limits when watching things. It's good to keep up with the world at large, but it's also best to know your limits.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is in the air, Capricorn. Today's Moon enters Cancer activates how you feel about a particular person. You may not be ready to announce your undying love to the world, but you may decide it's OK to show PDA and attention when they are around.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's one of those weeks where you need to get things done, and yet they are tough to complete. You're a one-of-a-kind personality type, and today's Moon in Cancer may have you frenzy-cleaning for no reason at all. You may wonder why you're ready to clean – almost to the point of nesting — a sense of orderliness is needed right now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're a romantic at heart, so when the Moon enters Cancer, your romance sector, it's a fun time for you. It's time to enjoy a lovely walk in nature or to pick up a coffee with a friend. This is a wonderful day for you on many levels — so be sure to do something that warms your heart in all the right ways.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.