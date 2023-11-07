November 8 Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

For the first time in a long, long while, couples are going to get a break when it comes to arguments, disagreements and any other simple conflict that happens during a relationship. Today, we are in the presence of Venus in Libra, and if we are to spell it out, then we're looking at a very pleasant day where everybody agrees with each other.

November 8, 2023, comes as a breath of fresh air to lovers. If we are born under one of the three zodiac signs that will take to this transit's positive energy push, then we will see that love really does save the day, after all. Venus in Libra says it all: today, we not only get along with our mates, but we also fall back in love with them, and oh, how refreshing that will feel.

So, today, November 8, is definitely a day for luck in love. We may all share in this transit's benefits package. Still, it will be the three zodiac signs mentioned here today who will feel it the most, as these are the three zodiac signs that have been teetering on the edge of the romances, waiting for a sign that tells them it's all going to be OK. Well, here it is, folks. The transit you've been waiting for. Welcome to Venus in Libra.

Here is the reason why three zodiac signs have love horoscopes that are lucky on November 8, 2023.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the break you've needed, and it's coming to you today, November 8, 2023, in the form of Venus in Libra. You and your romantic partner have been at each other's throats for what feels like too long a period of time. You started to believe that this might just be the way it is and that if you guys don't find some balance soon, then it's going to blow up, and everything you've worked so hard for is going to fall apart.

Then, it happens: Venus in Libra comes in and shows you that, yes, you can rebuild and that, yes, it doesn't have to mean you have to go to hell and back just to find a solution. Obviously, something has to change, and for a while there, you thought you were the only one in the relationship who was conscious of such a thing. It seems that your partner has finally woken up from their coma of laziness and that on this day, November 8, 2023, they become officially ... active.

Wow, and it's definitely going to feel like a WOW moment for you because you've already given up on this person. What they will do on this day is show you that they are not ready to give you up and that they plan on, from this day forward, changing their ways so that this once beautiful love affair can continue. Venus in Libra snaps you both back into your senses, and you realize this is worth saving and worth putting effort into.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you think back on how you've been feeling over the last few weeks, you'd probably describe your feelings as stressed, filled with anxiety, and basically waiting for the ball to drop when it comes to your love life. You've needed something to come to a head, and for the past few weeks, all you could imagine is that wherever this thing is going, it's probably not going to end on a happy note. Then, Venus in Libra comes around, and like a magic soothing balm, all is restored into order.

Venus in Libra is powerful, and for a Libra, Venus packs a serious positivity punch. What you thought was about to fall apart now seems to have grown wings of promise. On November 8, 2023, you and your romantic partner will know that 'it ain't over 'til it's over,' and as of today ... ' it ain't over.' Venus in Libra restores you to your factory settings, in other words, which means you'll feel as though you are about to start anew with your partner.

What was upsetting yesterday is now something that you and your partner are completely willing to talk out. You both will agree to the idea that everything has a solution and that everything is worth standing back and considering before chucking it right into the fire. This is worth fighting for, and you both know it. Kiss goodbye to the days of fear and stress. You are now here to right the wrongs of the past and to mutually work on what needs to be worked on.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you're still in Scorpio season, you want as much to go right as it possibly can. You'll find that during the transit of Venus in Libra, much can go right and in some very surprising ways. What you're going to see happen on November 8, 2023, is an upgrade in your romantic life, and that's going to look like you and your person actually sitting down, face to face, and talking it all out.

Yes, there have been a few unresolved issues recently, and some might even be considered embarrassing or just too difficult to talk about. However, as a person who is experienced to a degree in the world of love and romance, you know all too well that nothing can be swept under the rug and stay there for too long. It's time to air out those closets and expose some of the ghosts that are hidden there. It's time to share your secrets ... and it's time to hear those of your partner.

You will find that during Venus in Libra, everything is easier. All the stress and tension that are attributed to sharing secrets turns out to be nothing. You've both made such a big deal out of communicating with each other that you forgot that that's what brought the two of you together in the first place. Venus in Libra reminds you that you have something very special with this person and that there is nothing to fear. Say what's on your mind and live in peace, Scorpio. It's all there, waiting for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.