The November 6 - 12, Weekly Horoscope For All 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs

The energy this week between November 6 - 12, 2023, has the essence of destined choices and intuitive reckonings attached to it. The horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign will reflect that in ways unique to each zodiac sign. First, here's the message of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Wind over Thunder (#42), changing to Thunder over Mountain (#62). It's urging us to remember that no matter how successful we might become, there's always space for growth and new learning. Of course, it's easier to build upon a solid foundation, but remember the actions and principles that helped you build that foundation in the first place. What you have achieved and who you have befriended will not matter otherwise.

The energy this week is also giving us a choice to choose between communal happiness or ephemeral individualistic dreams. No path is right or wrong in this equation. It all depends on your motivations and principles. That makes it doubly important to know what is the right path for you because walking someone else's right path will still be wrong for you. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for November 6 - 12.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for November 6 - 12, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is a mixed bag for you. The beginning of the week will be pleasant and fulfilling. You may even spend it with your favorite human (or animal). The middle of the week will bring some stressors. Hold fast through the thin bits, and you will enjoy a great weekend when the energy shifts.

Lucky Day in Love: November 6

You are being urged to think more practically about love at this time. If you are with someone, do you see yourself marrying them, having children, growing old together, and sticking together through distressful times and sick periods? If not, you need to make sure you aren't ignoring red flags.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 7

Take some time out this week to focus on just yourself and your personal needs. You may even benefit from restricting your social interactions. The energy will favor you with enhanced drive and direction next week.

Lucky Day for Career: November 11

Your work life will benefit from a slower pace right now. Don't stress yourself out over the small things. The details will work themselves out over the next few weeks.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week is calling on you to take charge of your inner landscape. Some of you will directly benefit from finding a therapist or joining a group therapy session to understand the emotional undercurrents that affect you. You are prone to gravitating towards the familiar toxic otherwise.

Lucky Day in Love: November 6

Remind yourself of your worth this week, even if you have unsupportive people around you. You don't realize this, but you are a force to be reckoned with. Don't let anyone dim that light for their gain.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 8

Once you make changes in your inner circle and stop tolerating toxicity and entitled behavior, you will open yourself to new relationships and friendships. Your manifestation abilities are strong right now. You need to want it for anything to happen.

Lucky Day for Career: November 12

If you have been thinking of switching your job or taking on more responsibilities at work, now's the time to think about it more seriously. Your talents need more opportunities to shine.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, you are being urged to pay attention to how your peers and family affect your finances at this time. Some of you need to save up something significant for a dream that's dear to your soul. Don't squander these funds on pleasing others or keeping up appearances.

Lucky Day in Love: November 9

Trust your instincts in your love life this week. They will lead you to the right people for you (if you are single). If you are in a relationship, they will give you the right ideas and inspiration to take your love life to the next level.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 10

You may not have enough time to spend with your friends this week (or vice versa), but that doesn't mean your bonds are growing weak. Just make sure to share your celebratory moments with them so they don't feel left out.

Lucky Day for Career: November 12

Also, trust your counsel this week in matters regarding your career and plans. The same thing can be accomplished in many different ways (including something new and creative). Don't let anyone usurp your authority in this.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, a week full of rest and relaxation is in store for you. So lean into those self-care activities and give yourself a glow-up. You can also share this energy with your favorites by inviting them to a brunch or buffet or some other quality-time activity.

Lucky Day in Love: November 12

In love, you are being urged to know your worth and not compromise on what's important. We often meet a lot of great people who may be incompatible because of these specifics. That doesn't mean you cannot be friends with them or add them to your social network.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 12

Your creativity will be at an all-time high this week. Take advantage of it and lean into those ephemeral experiences that promise something extraordinary if you stick with them until the end. You may even benefit from restarting a hobby you abandoned a while back.

Lucky Day for Career: November 12

If you are feeling uncertain about some of your friends or your career, journal your thoughts and feelings on that matter. Maybe your intuition knows something needs to change even if your conscious mind hasn't caught up to that reality yet.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is here to open your heart wide and bless you with something potent. Be receptive, and you will soon see the benefits in the coming weeks. If you are hopelessly in love with someone, a wish may also come true this week.

Lucky Day in Love: November 10

Let love heal your heart and bring beauty into your life. As long as you trust your intuition and lean towards those who bring out the best in you, you will be golden. You will also benefit from allowing your crush or significant other to help you step out of your comfort zone in some way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 11

Some of you will benefit from letting your workmates and your friends' circle overlap this week. You can even throw a party or a gathering that allows for this. A lot of good ideas and inspiration are in store for you when you do.

Lucky Day for Career: November 12

Take it a little easy in your career this week. The time is not right for decisive action. A sedentary pace with an eye on adaptations will help you more.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your patience will be tested this week, but you have more than enough strength within you to pass this secret challenge with flying colors. A slower pace will also benefit you more at this time in both your career and athletic goals.

Lucky Day in Love: November 11

In love, don't compare your relationship to someone else's. Appearances can be deceptive, especially on social media. Make your #couplegoals and know the red flags vs. green flags for your situation. This is especially true if you are dating someone on the autistic spectrum or who is different in some way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 12

Your friends will bring you the most joy this week. So don't drop out of social activities with them. Let the universe surprise all of you with some extraordinary experiences.

Lucky Day for Career: November 9

The energy this week is also good for a career ritual or money manifestation. You can use candle magick for this or plants. Fire rituals will be more potent if you want to manifest something quickly.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, if you have been itching to get started on something new or embark on a new adventure, the energy this week is perfect for that. Allow yourself to lean into this auspicious force, and even fear won't be able to stop you.

Lucky Day in Love: November 10

The energy this week is also good for finding closure in your love life and for cord-cutting rituals. If you are single, now's the time to step out of your comfort zone and try something different in love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 6

If you haven't found your soul tribe yet, have faith. The cosmic forces are aligning for you and will lead you to the right people eventually. It's better to have a small circle or be alone than allow toxic people to wreak havoc in your life.

Lucky Day for Career: November 7

Sometimes, it's good to be on the opposing side of what is popular, especially if the alternative is to become a bully or mistreat others in the name of social hierarchies. Journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject this week. You will understand yourself better this way and know what is right for you.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is sweet and relaxing for you. You will benefit more from leaning into your relationship goals or spending quality time with your loved ones than by focusing on productivity. Allow the universe to bless you with this reprieve.

Lucky Day in Love: November 8

In matters of the heart, let your heart lead you even if someone ridicules you or calls you a simp. The emotionally unavailable folks will disqualify themselves this way, allowing you to make true connections with those who bring joy and peace to your soul.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 9

Also, be open to receiving messages from the beyond this week. They will come to you in unexpected ways, whether through feathers, a billboard message or even an Instagram ad. This will be especially true for those of you who had someone pass on to the other side recently. They wish to send you love and blessings.

Lucky Day for Career: November 11

Your love life and career are intertwined in some way at this time. Pay attention! Some of you can literally find your significant other while working or collabing with someone. The vice versa is true, too, where you and your partner may start a business together or create a shared social media page.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, now's the time to make up your mind about your future and set a path for yourself in at least one aspect of life. Don't wait until January of 2024 to set your resolutions. The energy is more auspicious at this time. You will find yourself farther ahead than most others if you lean into this.

Lucky Day in Love: November 12

Kindness and selflessness will take you far in your romantic life this week. Some of you may even meet someone special while volunteering at an event. So don't let those opportunities go!

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 12

The energy this week is also good for finding clarity about the painful experiences in your past. They did not break you. Journal your thoughts and feelings on these subjects, even if they trigger you so that you can rise like the phoenix.

Lucky Day for Career: November 11

You are being urged to think more collectively this week in your work life. Be a team player, not a dictator. Help, don't hinder. Soon, you will invite a lot of blessings your way and positive support.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, you have options galore in front of you this week, especially when it comes to entertainment and pleasure activities. Don't let workaholism ruin these adventures for you. If no one wishes to accompany you, go solo!

Lucky Day in Love: November 8 & 9

You are also being urged to be more wise about who you invite into your life romantically. The wrong folks can wear the right guises. Once you know the green flags and the red flags, no one can fool you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 7

Engage with new ideas this week and put yourself in the company of folks who bring interesting conversations to you. You won't realize it at once, but this will also bring you solutions and inspiration for the future.

Lucky Day for Career: November 6

The energy this week is more contemplative and solitary for your career. So, hold your counsel and follow your path. You will see the results of your discretion soon enough.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, your intuition will be strong this week. Don't brush off the insights you receive from that end. Some of you stand to make a ton of money if you follow those nudges, especially when it comes to a brand-new opportunity in your career.

Lucky Day in Love: November 6

You are also being urged to step out of your comfort zone in your love life, especially if you are already in a relationship! Complacency can ruin the best of relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 7

Your luck is also strong this week in the arena of personal affairs. Whether you use this to enhance your star power, give yourself a glow-up or boost your self-esteem is up to you. All you have to do is have faith in yourself and the blessings that are here for you.

Lucky Day for Career: November 9

In your work life, you are being urged to be more compassionate about other people's paces and learning styles. Don't judge too quickly. This mindset will help you see things more clearly and acquire more wisdom as you progress.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, karma is on your side ... if you have stacked up on good turns over the years. The universe will bless you like never before and may even block negativity from messing up your life. A gratitude ritual can definitely help you lean into this energy and keep the positive energy flowing.

Lucky Day in Love: November 10

If you are getting married to someone this week, you couldn't have chosen a more auspicious time. Congratulations! If that's not the case for you, the time is good for deepening your connection with that special someone.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 9

Trust your instincts in social spaces this week. They will lead you to the best experiences and even help you find help and support for other areas of your life. Your manifestation powers are also being highlighted here, especially if you are looking for new friends or want to expand your social network.

Lucky Day for Career: November 8

You will also have a great experience in your work life this week, especially if you are an HR professional or work in sales. Trust your instincts as you move forward. You can even invest your wealth in tried-and-tested arenas to take advantage of the good energy that's here for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.