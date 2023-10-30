What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 31

As the veil thins between worlds and Venus forms an auspicious trine with Uranus, it’s time for you to connect more deeply with your soul. The eclipse energy is still heightened from the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus on October 28. It will continue to create ripples in your life until the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13. Align yourself with the vibration of transformation as you recognize that life shifts as it’s meant to, and the best way to manifest your desires is to surrender to the divine process.

October 31 is known as Samhain, the Celtic New Year and marks the beginning of the dark half of the year. During this time, there is an encouragement to go within, to release what is withering in your life to focus on the nurturing of yourself and those in your life you care about.

Samhain is also the time of the year when the veil is said to thin between worlds, allowing not just increased guidance from the spiritual world but also a deeper connection with your soul and intuition.

This is always a powerful time for downloads and divine messages as you can garner a higher and more intuitive perspective over your life. Samhain is an intense time for manifesting the truth of your desires and intuition as you will be in deeper alignment with the universe and the world around you.

Adding to the intensity of Samhain, Venus in Virgo will trine Uranus in Taurus, providing a moment of intrigue and surprise as you are guided to connect to all that is divine around you.

Venus rules your romantic relationships and self-love, as well as themes centered around how you live your life and where. Uranus is known for bringing unexpected changes and surprises into your life.

Still, it is also profoundly connected to the great spirit, as all events that this planet brings are a chance to grow into a higher version of yourself. Let yourself be pulled by the Waning Gibbous Moon and the darkness of the season of nurturing as you practice your rituals under the night sky. Focus on your spiritual connection to the world around you and let yourself manifest what you genuinely desire and need in your life.

What elements you'll need

Leading Energy: Virgo, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Fennel, Chamomile and Lavender

Essential Oils: Bergamot, Spruce and Eucalyptus

Crystals: Black Tourmaline for protection, Smoky Quartz for courage and Carnelian for peace

Incense: Copal

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 31

Aries: Spiritual Well-being

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am caring for my needs to support myself in becoming my best.

Tune into your soul as Venus creates a trine with Uranus to help you care for yourself in all the ways you need. Begin by slicing a lemon in half and then rub both halves into a dish of salt. Repeat your affirmation as you massage the lemons into the soles of your feet, rinse and then let them air dry.

Taurus: Soul Happiness

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring the desires of my soul for a happy life.

Focus on creating more happiness and peace in your life while Venus trine Uranus. Begin by lighting a white candle, then add five cloves to a glass of water. Repeat your affirmation while the candle burns down, then bury the melted wax and contents of the glass in your garden.

Gemini: A Peaceful Home

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: My home is at peace.

Create an atmosphere of peace within your home while Venus in Virgo creates a trine with Uranus in Taurus. Begin by creating a mixture of salt and cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation as you sprinkle your mixture in a line by your front door or steps.

Cancer: Self-Advocacy

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am committing to advocating for myself and my needs.

Embrace the power of communication within your life while Venus and Uranus form a harmonious trine. Create a charm for truth by placing something personal of yours in a bowl with verbena, sugar, salt and a bit of cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation as you turn the bowl clockwise three times.

Leo: Confidence

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am confident in the pursuit of my dreams.

While Venus and Uranus form a beneficial trine, you must bring your attention to your sense of self-confidence. Begin by boiling water on the stove with two sliced apples and a handful of cloves. Once it cools, repeat your affirmation as you soak your feet in the tonic and trust you can be confident in the steps you’re taking.

Virgo: Your Soul Path

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am manifesting my divine soul path.

Align yourself with the truth of your soul as Venus in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus. Begin by collecting a smudge stick made from white sage, then bind the bottom of it with your written affirmation. Repeat your affirmation as you smudge your energy and that of your living space.

Libra: Intuitive Messages

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am consciously connecting to my intuition so that I may honor the messages of my soul.

Set an intention to align with your intuition more profoundly as Venus creates a trine with Uranus. Begin by slicing a pomegranate in half and place six cloves inside each half. Repeat your affirmation as you sprinkle a bit of salt and cinnamon over the offering for protection and abundance.

Scorpio: Shifting Timelines

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am attracting new opportunities and experiences so that I can shift timelines and transform my life.

Honor the energy of Venus and Uranus by focusing on setting an intention for the transformative abundance you desire. Begin by writing your name and affirmation on a piece of paper. Then, place it in the bottom of an offering bowl. When you’re ready, pour rice on top of your affirmation, create a triangle using cinnamon sticks on top of it and then place a coin or bill in the middle of the triangle. Repeat your affirmation eleven times.

Sagittarius: Career Opportunities

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am attracting precisely the career opportunities that are meant for me.

Align yourself with the changes you seek in your career while Venus in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation, salt, pomegranate seeds and rice. Repeat your affirmation while sealing the jar with green wax and place it on a north-facing windowsill to honor the earth energy of Virgo.

Capricorn: Exploration

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am open to new adventures and experiences that will strengthen my purpose in the world.

Open yourself up to be directed by the universe while Venus and Uranus trine. Begin by taking an egg and writing your affirmation on it. Repeat your affirmation as you place it in a jar with water, sugar and cloves. Let it work its magic, and then bury the ingredients in your garden the following evening.

Aquarius: Intimate Connection

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am leaning into my romantic relationship as I create the intimate connection I desire.

Focus on creating a more profound intimate connection within your relationship while Venus in Virgo forms a trine to Uranus in Taurus. Create an offering of intimacy using your written affirmation, pomegranate seeds, rose petals and cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation eight times, then sprinkle the ingredients around your front steps.

Pisces: Soul Love

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am calling in a transformative soul love into my life.

Open yourself to attract a transformative soul relationship into your life while Venus forms a trine to Uranus. Begin by boiling a pot of water on the stove. Add in two sliced apples, pomegranate seeds, sugar and your affirmation or the names of yourself and your partner if already in a relationship. Repeat your affirmation while it boils, and then pour into the earth beneath a rose bush.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.