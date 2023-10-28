What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 29, 2023 

Let yourself embrace your feelings, knowing they are meant to come like waves as they carry you to new shores of understanding. It's normal to feel heavy or disorientated following an eclipse, so take the time necessary to go slow, brew a cup of lemongrass tea and run a warm bath. Sleep in today, settle into your home and as you create space to reflect, let the decisions of the eclipse settle into your heart like the turning point you've been waiting for.

Post-eclipses can often bring the feeling of an energetic hangover, as you can feel tired, disorientated or overwhelmed. While this eclipse was a lunar one, so it would have affected you more emotionally, those feelings may be intensified, yet there is a glimmer of hope. It's expected that after a significant celestial event, the cosmos can often be a bit easier or gentler to help you gradually shift into a new chapter, but that is not the case with today's energy.

Mars, the planet that rules passion and ambition, will align with Mercury, the planet of communication, in Scorpio. Together, these two planets bring a desire for change, decisive action and quick decision-making, signifying that while you need to rest and care for yourself today, you must also be prepared to move toward newness.

The universe is always working in perfect divine timing, and while you may feel like it's not the right time for a meaningful conversation or the moment to take a leap of faith — there may be other plans in store for you. It's essential to find a balance today between pushing yourself to do something versus letting this opportunity pass you by.

Focus on starting your day off slow, let the energy of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse be washed away and then focus on what you are being promoted to decide on.

By tending to your own needs first, you're going to more likely find success and courage in what you need to tend to in the evening hours, as long as you remember that the moment is always yours to make perfect for anything — including the significant changes you've been seeking.

What elements you'll need

Leading Energy: Scorpio, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Solar Plexus

Herbs: Basil, Bay Leaf and Rosemary

Essential Oils: Bergamot, Lemon and Grapefruit

Crystals: Fluorite for decision-making, Lapis Lazuli for truth and Clear Quartz for new beginnings

Incense: Clary Sage

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 29, 2023

Aries: Intimacy

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing quiet moments of intimacy.

Settle into the comfort of an essential connection as Mars and Mercury conjunct in Scorpio. Begin by smudging your space with clary sage incense. When you're ready, repeat your affirmation while you light three white candles and exhale into a space of deep intimacy.

Taurus: Compassion

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I practice compassion with myself and those I care about.

Focus on giving yourself and others compassion as the conjunction of Mars and Mercury in Scorpio helps you embrace those you love. Begin by making your favorite lemon poppyseed muffins and sprinkle them with rosemary to help bring in more extraordinary passion. Repeat your affirmation while you enjoy them and serve them to others.

Gemini: Self-Care

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am tending to my needs today as I embrace self-care.

Spend time embracing your self-care as Mercury and Mars align in Scorpio. Begin by putting on a playlist of Solfeggio Frequencies of 174Hz, known as the healing frequency. Repeat your affirmation as you smudge your space with rose and lavender as you create the space to give yourself exactly what you need.

Cancer: Ease

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am surrendering into a phase of ease.

Surrender into a day of ease while Mars and Mercury conjunct in Scorpio. Bring some water to a boil on your stove with apple slices and rosemary. Repeat your affirmation as you add the herbs to a warm bath. Then, allow yourself to vibrate on the feeling of ease within your body.

Leo: Peace

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am at peace.

Embrace the slow pace of peace in your life as Mars and Mercury align in Scorpio. Create a peace aura spray using plain witch hazel, lavender and rosemary essences. Repeat your affirmation as you spray around your energy and home.

Virgo: Acceptance

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am finding acceptance for all things in my life.

Reflect on all that you have brought acceptance to within your life as Mars conjuncts Mercury in Scorpio. Begin by brewing a cup of vanilla tea and add clear quartz for new beginnings. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your tea and focus on your breath as you settle into the space of acceptance.

Libra: Trust

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I trust that I am precisely where I am meant to be.

Trust that you are precisely where you are meant to be, as Mars aligns with Mercury in Scorpio. Begin by carving the sigil for trust onto a blue candle, then anoint it with bergamot essential oil. Please place rosemary sprigs around its base in a west-facing area of your home. Repeat your affirmation as you light the candle, and then take time to relax and honor the feeling of divine trust.

Scorpio: Confirmation

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am opening my heart to receive confirmation from the universe.

Set an intention to receive confirmation from the universe that you are making the decisions you are meant to while Mercury and Mars are conjunct in your zodiac sign of Scorpio. Create a talisman using a bay leaf and fluorite. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the items with a violet ribbon, then place them in your clothing to keep close to you throughout the day.

Sagittarius: Forgiveness

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I forgive myself and others.

Embrace forgiveness for yourself and others as you consciously choose to bring closure to the past while Mars and Mercury align in Scorpio. Begin by writing your name and the names of those you need to forgive. When you're ready, please fold the paper three times toward you, then sprinkle it with salt. Repeat your affirmation while you bury it beneath a maple tree or sage plant to find the forgiveness necessary to move forward.

Capricorn: Encouragement

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I deserve emotional support and encouragement from those in my life.

Honor your need for encouragement as Mars conjuncts Mercury in Scorpio. Use your favorite recipe for Chamomile lemonade, and place red jasper inside the pitcher once it's ready. Repeat your affirmation while you enjoy your beverage and serve it to those you want encouragement.

Aquarius: Direction

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring the direction of my soul as it leads me toward greater abundance.

Allow yourself to focus on the new direction you want in your life as Mars aligns with Mercury in Scorpio. Begin by anointing your pulse points with bergamot essential oil and take five rounds of deep breaths. When you're ready, repeat your affirmation as you draw an arrow pointing outward on your right thumb.

Pisces: Freedom

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am free from what was to create space for what will be.

Create space to revel in the freedom you have created for yourself while Mars and Mercury align in Scorpio. Begin by pouring some of your favorite bodywash into a small jar. Add a few drops of sage, lavender and rosemary essential oils. Repeat your affirmation as you use this in the shower to wash off all you've been through and prepare for a new beginning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.