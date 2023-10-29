The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 30

The October 30, 2023 one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is here during the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon in curious Gemini.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

According to this tarot card, you may see how a situation doesn't look pretty right now, and fear can keep you from speaking up. You may experience sadness today for a friend or even the world. You may feel small, but you can do your part. Don't let worry get the best of you. Find one way to help. Once you can understand the problem, a quick solution will follow, and you'll feel a lot better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It's time to exercise some control over a problem. You may have created it, or it was handed to you by someone else. There's a strong sense of authority in you, allowing you to rise to the plate and establish the rules. You may never be a father figure to someone; you have what it takes to be one if you choose.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Distance provides a clear indication of how to solve a problem, but someone too close to the matter may not view it in the same way. It's heartbreaking to know that you can't help when you want to do so. Today a prayer can reach further than human hands can reach. Usher one to heaven for a friend today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Being successful is easier than you realize. You just have to focus on your daily choices and each day strive to do what needs to be done to reach your goal. What matters right now is persistence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You may not see yourself the way that others view you. People perceive you as having everything put together. When you're upbeat and always quick to give a smile, it's attractive and alluring. You are not like others who come across as complaining or defeated. You're strength shines through brightly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You have a lot to say, and when you speak your mind, the wrong people will claim you're being talkative. The truth is that people learn to open up with time and trust. While it's your right to say what you feel, it's also someone's right to be reserved and silent. You may be straightforward, and that's OK. You can also learn to accept another person's privacy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You aren't ready to walk away from this relationship. Instead, stick around and see if things will work out or not. Leaving can feel like a failure, but when things don't change, it's better to stick around to make things right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups is a lucky card, Scorpio, and it's a great time for you to sit back and enjoy. The moment you've been waiting for is finally on its way to you. You knew that if you didn't give up on your dreams an amazing thing would happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You are going through a lot of changes right now. Which is why your anxiety is going through the roof. It's time for a change. You don't have to get to a breaking point in your life to decide what the change will be. You just put one side in front of the other.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Time flies when you're having fun, and you may find your friends bring an element of adventure and joy into your life. Check out an event or social activity you can do with people you enjoy being around. It's time to build memories that are not only Instagram-perfect but also linger in your memory for years.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to see the world, Aquarius. Get passport ready if you haven't yet. This is a great day to make an appointment for TSA easy check in or to find out what you need to get your passport. A cruise or an international trip may be in your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

The King of Cups is a person who emulates all the qualities and personality traits you need to help you level-up. Consider finding a spiritual advisor who can help you navigate a problem — an astrologer or tarot card reading may be able to help understand the spiritual side of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.