One-Card Tarot Reading & Numerology For October 27, 2023

Your one-card tarot reading with numerology is here for all zodiac signs on October 27, 2023. Here is what the Moon in Aries and the Sun in Libra store for you. We are entering a window of opportunity on Friday as the Moon prepares for a Full Moon lunar release this weekend. The day's numerology is a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse, symbolizing an upright infinity symbol where there is no beginning or end.

Our energy finds a way to rejuvenate itself over and over again. Adverse outcomes bring potent opportunities. We see a change in circumstances that plant our feet on solid ground. We are entering a decisive phase in astrology — a Full Moon lunar eclipse in the Taurus/Scorpio axis.

Eclipses are about letting go, moving on and rebuilding from where we experience freedom. This is the vibe of a powerhouse who withstands the tests of time. On Friday, learning from past mistakes and seeing what has weakened us is essential. We can use those lessons to become stronger than ever before. Find out more by reading your one-card tarot reading based on your zodiac sign for the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Everyone has a secret hiding place. You may decide to stash your money or something precious in a hidden location for safekeeping. Jot down that spot somewhere. You don't want to protect yourself from theft, and then later forget where you put it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life is full of glorious wins and struggles, too. You have been given the gift of tenacity and strength. Despite the fact that this day may bring a unique set of challenges, The Chariot tarot card indicates that this isn't the time to quit. It's the time to hang on and see what happens. You may be surprised to find you're able to withstand more than you once thought. And, you beat out your competition simply by endurance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Trickery! This can be a fun tarot card to get if you're planning to host a Halloween party where everyone dresses up in characters masking their appearance. This is a time for hiding and disclosing things that you don't want the world to see. It's the perfect time for getting a makeover or going and getting a new tattoo over an old one, especially if it's the name of an ex you are ready to forget.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Money decisions are tough. This weekend, you'll need to figure out what you can afford or what you will budget and leave out. Accommodations for your wants and needs will be under evaluation. Consider your options carefully and try not to worry that you can't make ends meet. You can work things out with a careful plan in place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The law can change. You may be aware of some sort of legal matter that you feel is unfair or unjust. Instead of sitting and hoping things will change or lament that they never do, speak up. Write letters to the editor of your local paper. Get involved in a petition signing that helps put a change on the ballot. Advocate for your desires and make your voice known.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You do your best to prepare for anything life hands you, but the Tower tarot card indicates one area of life that may have been overlooked. Disaster can come suddenly to what you thought you had down pat. This disturbance to your schedule may end up being a blessing in disguise though. What is inconvenient now may become the greatest advancement of the week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may be digging around in your pockets looking for a coin to flip to decide what to do today. Head or tails, each choice may seem lackluster. Today, what you need is assurance. You want a a guarantee, but this tarot card reveals that decisions can't always come with promises. You will have to take a risk and pick what feels right to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Stop and smell the roses, Scorpio. Romance is so hard to come by, but not for you. The Knight of Cups reveals a sweet and sentimental energy coming your way. You may be smitten by nightfall with visions of love by someone you meet for the first time online. Or your love could find a new way to sweep you off of your feet. The day is wide open for love's expression so let your guards down.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It's time to explore the world and boost your mind power. Today is made for intellectually stimulating conversations and the deep exploration of secret knowledge. With the Ace of Swords, you're motivated to learn and grow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have been through a lot, Capricorn. So, when you see someone is in need, you want to help them if you can. You may decide to buy a grocery store gift card for a friend to help them cover the cost of diapers or fill up a person's gas tank so they can make it to work while between pay days. It's a day for your generous side to come out, and it makes you feel good inside.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You're a natural born leader, Aquarius. You may find it necessary to assume a leadership role in your family when the King of Wands is present. Someone may need you to help a bit more than they ordinarily would request. While it may be outside of your comfort zone, today's circumstances may be an exception to the rule.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Even when something is in plain sight you may still miss a blaring problem that's right in front of you. Paying attention or being extra cautious could may not be enough for what this day requires of you. An situation may remain hidden until tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.