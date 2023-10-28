Love Horoscope For October 29, 2023 — Venus Trine Uranus

The love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology is here for October 29, 2023. Check out what's in store for your relationships, dating life during the Venus trine Uranus transit.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 29, 2023:

Aries

You can't control your partner, but you can choose how to respond when a decision that may could affect you financially. During today's Venus trine Uranus transit, there can be some unsettling behavior in spending, and it could cause a rift in your communication.

Taurus

You're known for being constant and consistent when it comes to love, but even you with your stubborn side can change your mind about a person. Today, romance can appear to be rocky, and for the first time, it might not be due to a change in your significant other. During Venus trine Uranus, it could be that you're changing, and you could pull back to think and about things as a result.

Gemini

Your life, your choices. Today's' Venus trine Jupiter makes your desire to take the lead stronger than usual. You could be ready to issue an ultimatum to show that you mean business, too. As you stand strong in your determination, brace yourself. Sometimes these types of conversations can take place prematurely, and they can backfire.

Cancer

It'a going to happen. You have been waiting for so long to tell your crush that you love them. Now that Venus is speaking to Uranus there's an open door for you to say what's on your heart. This little romance that's been brewing could develop into a full-blown love affair. You may not have dreamed that your relationship could go so far, but the universe may be unfolding in a way you didn't expect right before your eyes.

Leo

Things at work may be running smoothly, but there can be word of some form of instability in the marketplace. As a fixed sign, you value security and stability in all things. So, if your job appears to be unstable, it can effect other areas of your life, including love. If today you appear to be slightly withdrawn, thoughtful or sullen, don't be afraid to admit it. Being transparent can go a long way today, so say what you feel even if it's just unmerited fears speaking.

Virgo

It's OK to think about yourself. You are a dynamic person who is always changing and evolving through life. Today's Venus trine Uranus brings together your need to grow as a person, and your desire to have experiences to get there. Your partner's desire to keep things the same can feel boring. Today it's time for you to do something to spice it up. Make a plan for a trip or plan an outing to talk about later.

Libra

Endings can be precious, especially if there are lots of positive memories involved. Saying goodbye to a partner if you're in a long-distance relationship can make love difficult, but also give you a chance to write down your memories. The Venus trine Uranus transit is the perfect time to start a scrapbook about your relationship. You can collect photos for a paper item or create a blog and write about it to share with friends and family online.

Scorpio

You're ready to marry your best friend, Scorpio. Today's Venus trine Uranus brings out a deep desire to be with a person whom you care for and adore more than anything else in the world. You're looking for more than a soulmate. You want your best friend and partner. You're ready for this to happen. When Venus trines Uranus today, ask the universe for it. You shall receive.

Sagittarius

Respect is so essential to how you feel in a relationship. You may find it hard to be close to a partner if you sense that they don't value you or your presence in their life. Today it's time to have a talk about this boundary. It's not a want but a need, and it's up to you to set the standard for your love life — beginning with saying what you need to say and staying firm on the matter.

Capricorn

You could be taking a roadtrip soon. Perhaps you're hoping to experience the honeymoon before you make a full commitment. This is a good time for meeting parents, relatives and introducing a partner to friends. You may find it fun to go places together as a couple and create memories to post on Instagram. If you've not announced your relationship to the world yet, this can be the time to shine as a team.

Aquarius

Money is coming in, Aquarius. You and your significant other may be gifted with a financial amount of cash. This could be from relatives to want to help you purchase your first home. Or if you're single/recently divorced or separated ... you may be selling a property in the near future and getting paid a portion of the proceeds from your investment.

Pisces

Things can become complicated, even when you try hard to make time for one another. With Venus in your sister sign, you're longing for faithfulness and lots of love. However, Uranus in a trine to Venus means there can be external changes that affect you both. Make the most of your good communication and talk things through. It will be easier to compromise and plan today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.