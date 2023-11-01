3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 2, 2023

Today's a good day to bring out some skeletons from your closet in the privacy of your journal (or your mind space) and glean precious wisdom from those stark bones. If you are especially daring, you may air them out for all to see, too (and make sure no one blames the victims). After all, the best things in life are not always fluffy bunnies. Some actions challenge us to be more courageous and unlock our hidden strengths ... thus paving the way for a brilliant future.

Of course, three zodiac signs will benefit the most when they lean into this courageous energy today, on November 2, 2023 — namely, Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio. The rewards will make them more sure of themselves and certain about the path they have chosen in life.

It's all because of the North Node in Aries and the South Node in Libra. So don't shy away from your true self and your authentic truth. If that makes anyone uncomfortable, even though there's nothing harmful about your way, only different, then you must ask why it is so. The real ones will not begrudge you. The incompatible ones will fade away.

Since we are discussing courage, now's also a good day (and era) to remove the wool before your eyes that society might have placed. Let the prejudices stay in the past. Let Aries energy make everything more straightforward and true. It will work out in your favor in the end. Let's now focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 2, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 2, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, give your creative side free rein today. You won't regret it. Some of you are literally sitting on a gold mine idea and just need to implement it or create a game plan. If you feel unsure about how to proceed, use the internet or the local library for insights. While Reddit forums can be a hit or miss, it won't hurt to get a few more perspectives.

Venus in Virgo is firmly in your corner today. So is Venus opposite Neptune retrograde in Pisces. You will gain the most when you allow opposite perspectives to open your eyes to a different way. Think of it as a culture that eats with spoons and forks, meeting one that uses chopsticks. When you set the initial surprise aside, you realize there's space for everyone at the table.

Some of you will benefit from journaling your thoughts on this subject, too, especially if you were bullied for being different or unique. With Saturn sitting on the cusp between Pisces and Aquarius, there has never been a better time to acknowledge the beauty in diversity, even if it takes a while to percolate into society.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is so special that you will benefit if you reserve your time only for those who truly matter to you and who have always been loving and supportive. Sharing is caring, as they say, and your cosmic blessings have a communal feel to them. Why squander them on the wrong people?

With Juno conjunct Lilith in Virgo backing you up at this time, don't be surprised if you also realize that some of the people you ruled out as troublemakers are actually the ones who see you clearly and are okay with you being your authentic self. Society has a bad habit of listening to gossipmongers without question.

If you feel called to, prepare for a new Moon ritual on November 13. You can gather your supplies now and take your time figuring out your intentions. You can even start planning and ask your friends if they would like to join in a communal ritual or bonfire so you all can enjoy the blessings together.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, stick to your counsel at this time even if you invite (or receive) inputs and opinions from others. Now's not the time to think out loud. It's the time to collect information and then analyze it from the lens of how it can help you achieve your goals. Your conclusions will vary from someone else's because your goals and theirs are not the same. That's the hidden blessing of the day for you.

Sun in Scorpio opposite Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is your primary astrological influence today, with Mercury in Scorpio as a close second. The more you lean into what comes naturally to you at this time (even if it looks strange to others), the better things will be for you. It's your time of the year, after all!

If you feel called to, start your day with a short breathing exercise that helps you become mindful and aware of your surroundings. To truly cash in on your cosmic blessings, you will need to be aware. With Mercury in Scorpio, it will help you honor your instincts first.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.