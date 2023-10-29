This Week's Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Celebrate the sprout. It takes a lot to burst forth out of nothingness and darkness. That's the theme of the week between October 30 - November 5, 2023, for all of us. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this joyous energy — Ox, Goat, Rabbit, Rooster and Horse — but there's something here for all of us.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Mountain over Mountain (#52), changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). Luck can sometimes unfold in gradual steps as we move forward in life.

In such cases, its effects can seem almost invisible, but they are noticeable to the astute. Sometimes, this gradual change can rapidly culminate into something extraordinary. The energy this week is asking us to be aware of those tiny changes and blessings as we move forward.

You can also work with the color yellow or gold this week to enhance your luck. The number "6" will be lucky for many people this week. Just know that the lucky energy this week will unfold more slowly, like the bud of a flower. So don't put out bad energy into the universe by getting impatient. Gratitude for every tiny help offered by the cosmos will bring more help in its wake. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of October 30 - November 5, 2023:

1. Ox: Returned luck

Ox, your luck this week is really strange. It will bring you something from your past that will be very welcome to you. For some of you, this luck will connect you to a long-lost love or friend. For others, it may be a job interview that you didn't score when you applied a few years back. You may even find yourself getting your wallet back if you accidentally lose it ... or a beloved stuffed animal that someone threw out to spite you.

You don't need to do anything this week to enhance your luck or amplify it. You just need to be receptive. A sudden idea that brings a dead project back to life may also be the work of this strange luck. So don't try to guess how it will bless your life. You won't succeed.

2. Goat: Karmic luck

Goat, your luck this week is charged with karmic justice. Rest assured, whoever hurt you in the past is about to get served some cosmic payback. For a lot of you, this energy is heavily focused on your love life (both platonic and romantic relationships) because those were the experiences that truly hurt your beautiful heart.

Continue to be your true self and hold your head high. Don't let anyone convince you that there's no justice. Those forces are not on your side. If they trick you, you will squander this blessing that's trying to put some wrongs to right.

3. Rabbit: Choice of luck

Rabbit, your luck this week will turn your life into a choose-your-own-adventure game. So, make sure to be serious about the decisions you make. You are in charge of where luck will flow at this time. If you choose the right path, luck will bring more blessings and good fortune to your doorstep than you can imagine. If you choose badly, you will squander it on keeping yourself out of harm's way until you can backtrack to the starting point again. By then, your luck may expire.

A calming, meditative practice can help you stay in control and clear-headed. Even clear quartz will have the same effect on you, so keep one in your bag or wear a pendant around your neck. For a small percentage of you, this luck will literally help you win online games or a gaming event.

4. Rooster: Good luck, plain and simple

Rooster, your luck this week is really good, most plainly and straightforwardly. So don't be surprised if you have a lot of fun this week or make a ton of new friends. Opportunities will also come to you more easily.

Of course, such shining luck can bring parasites to your doorstep, too. So make sure you don't let any fake friends or ex-lovers slip back into your life under the guise of "feeling sorry." They couldn't care less. They just want to benefit from the good luck that's here for you. A gratitude ritual can help you focus on the positive energy and keep the negatives at bay.

5. Horse: Soulmate luck

Horse, your luck this week will bring your soulmates to you. Yes, plural. That's because this energy is more focused on platonic connections at this time. It may even help you realize that an acquaintance may have some past life connection to you, which is why you are drawn to them so strongly.

Just remember that soulmates can have conflicts, too and not see eye to eye from time to time. It's part of the journey of life where we help each other learn and grow. So don't label them as "karmics" at the first disagreement. Maybe they are there to help you learn to be more patient and not jump to conclusions too quickly, and vice versa!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.