Sunday's love horoscope for October 22, 2023 brings with it the Moon entering Aquarius. Here's what the day has in store for your relationship, marriage, dating life and more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 22, 2023:

Aries

Surrender to love, Aries. Today, things aren't always what you want them to be. You can release the need to control the outcome in a relationship right now. Things evolve into what they are meant to be. You may find it easier to trust that unconditional love can't be lost if it's real.

Taurus

Relationships require balance, Taurus. Today, give as much as you take and try to work with your partner as a friend and lover equally. The greater you focus on finding the balance of love and life in your relationship, the easier it will become for you both.

Gemini

Mercury in Scorpio can bring out a sense of uneasiness when it comes to love, but don't let jealousy or strife make you feel as though you're less than. You may discover that your relationship is going through a transition period. It's OK to experience change. Change is the spice of love and life.

Cancer

If you love someone, let them know. You may not be sure how you feel or if the relationship will last. But today's love horoscope encourages honesty in all things. Say what you feel and be open to hearing what your potential love interest is feeling too.

Leo

Happiness is so important in a relationship. With the Moon in your sector of commitment, your feelings of awareness grow stronger. Connect with your deepest emotions, and allow yourself to be truthful when you realize things about your relationship. Denial is an inhibitor to emotional and relational growth.

Virgo

Why worry? There are so many other things to do with your time and effort, Virgo. Today's Moon in Aquarius may have you wondering if your partner is detaching because they have fallen out of love or are simply needing time for themselves. There's a lot of reasons why they may seem mentally preoccupied. Right now, faith can be a great benefit to supporting love.

Libra

When you feel passion for someone or a new relationship it can also trigger your sense of insecurity too. How strange for you to feel a mixture of love, intrigue and self-doubt. Riding this wave of love can be challenging but fun. Enjoy the magic. Roots of true love can grow if you're patient and not into rushing the process.

Scorpio

When you start to build a life with a partner, your close family members may experience a sense of loss due to not having you around as much. During this Moon in Aquarius the dance of learning to 'leave and cleave'' can be a key theme. Try to be patient and gracious to all.

Sagittarius

You have a deep desire for intellectually stimulating conversation when the Moon is in Aquarius. You may find it hard to resist sharing your ideas, even if some are out there and unpopular. Watch it, though. Sometimes a strong reaction can come from others who aren't used to thinking so broadly. Love can be a help when you feel the heat of disagreement on this day.

Capricorn

Love means investment. There's a lot of energy that has to go into a relationship to build it into what you want. Find a goal to strive toward as a couple. Even in love and commitment, the relationship may perish without a vision.

Aquarius

You attract who you are. During the Moon in your sign, work on your self a bit more than you ordinarily do. The stronger and more capable you are in your own life the more confident you can feel about being with someone else. It's a win-win.

Pisces

The past is behind you, and even though you may not want to think about it too much, memories can come up through your social media. Facebook memories can bring up an old relationship years later. During this Moon in Aquarius, give yourself permission to reflect and then to release and move on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.