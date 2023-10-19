What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 20, 2023

Breathe deep and relax your shoulders. Take a moment to reflect on what negative or outgrown beliefs you still allow to govern your life and commit to releasing and purging yourself of them. Everything around you is giving you the fresh start you desire. Yet to embrace it fully, you need to clear away all that no longer resonates with your soul.

On Friday, October 20, Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, signaling a time to clear away the old, darker and constrictive energies of your past. Mercury, the planet of communication, formed a Cazimi with the Sun in Libra on October 19. Today, while this renewal is still active, it will now activate themes of your past.

The Cazimi is when Mercury passes through the heart of the Sun in Libra, which connects back to the Eclipse on October 14 and will foretell events for the next two years. In any beginning, a clearing needs to be done so you can truly make the most of this divine energy.

Since Pluto first shifted into Aquarius earlier in the year and then back again into Capricorn as part of its retrograde journey, it's giving you a chance to truly purge and release the oppressive feelings that have been binding you in place.

As Pluto moves through its final phase in Capricorn, you are asked to reflect on 2008 and the themes from that time, which are no longer a part of who you are or where you want your life to go. Release the heavy, burdensome thoughts or feelings so that the light of this new cycle will find you and help you manifest the new beginning you've been hoping for.

October 20 rituals elements

Leading Energy: Capricorn, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Root

Herbs: Cedar, Fir and Juniper

Essential Oils: Frankincense, Lemon and Spearmint

Crystals: Tiger's Eye for grounding, Amazonite for balance and Rutilated Quartz for manifestation

Incense: Cinnamon

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 20, 2023

Aries: Release Feelings of Lack

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am releasing feelings of lack I still identify with as I step into a more abundant mindset.

As Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, focus your intention on releasing any feelings of lack you still possess, especially around your career. Begin by lighting a white candle and write down what you are releasing. Fold it three times away from you and then bind it with a white ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you burn it in the candle, then scatter the ashes to the earth.

Taurus: Heal Self-Doubt

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I believe in myself and allow myself to take new and exciting opportunities.

Let yourself focus on releasing any feelings of self-doubt as Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, helping you to embrace new opportunities in your life. Create a salve using coconut oil, frankincense essential oil and a sprinkle of rosemary and basil. Once it's ready, repeat your affirmation as you massage it over your body.

Gemini: Overcome Resistance To Change

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing change and no longer holding myself back out of fear.

Make a conscious choice to surrender to the divine flow of the universe while Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, helping you to overcome your resistance to change. Repeat your affirmation while you place a few holy basil leaves in the bottom of each shoe, and as you go throughout the day, visualize breaking through barriers of change.

Cancer: Releasing A Relationship

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I release relationships that no longer align or serve a higher purpose.

Set an intention to release any relationship, or energetic ties, to a romantic relationship while no longer honoring your truth as Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by lighting two black candles and then tie a string between them, representing the bond you are releasing. Repeat your affirmation as you write it down, then burn it in the candle.

Leo: Heal Unhealthy Boundaries

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing healthy boundaries with those in my life as I honor my worth.

Focus on implementing healthier boundaries in your life as Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by creating a protection scrub using Epsom salts, olive oil and a few drops of sage essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you use the protection scrub in the shower.

Virgo: Overcome A Fear Of Commitment

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing a more profound commitment to those situations and relationships that bring joy into my life.

Embrace a more committed energy toward what brings you the most joy while Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by cutting a length of red thread and then anoint it with lemon essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you tie it onto your right ring finger.

Libra: Release People Pleasing Traits

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I will no longer try to keep the peace or make others happy if it means I am sacrificing myself.

Begin to choose yourself and your happiness more deeply as Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring you to overcome any tendency to people please. Begin by sitting in front of a mirror and closing your eyes. Repeat your affirmation eleven times as you anoint your third eye with sage essential oil.

Scorpio: Overcome Withholding Your Truth

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am worthy to speak my truth and allow that to be the beacon I build my life upon.

Allow yourself to honor the power of truth while Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Write down a letter to yourself stating what makes up your truth, and then fold it toward you three times. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the paper with a white ribbon, and then place it under your pillow before bed.

Sagittarius: Heal Your Self-Worth

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire in my life and open to receiving all I deserve.

Release any thoughts or feelings that you don't deserve all you desire, as Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Brew a cup of cinnamon and rose tea. Once it's ready, repeat your affirmation as you stir in a spoonful of honey counterclockwise.

Capricorn: Release Outgrown Obligations

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I release any outgrown obligations as I embrace greater authenticity.

Let yourself step into a new chapter of authenticity while Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by writing down what you are releasing in your life, and then fold it away from you three times. Repeat your affirmation as you anoint it with sage essential oil for protection, and then safely burn it in an offering dish.

Aquarius: Release Themes Of Your Past

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am committed to releasing the past as I honor my personal growth and healing.

Reflect on all you want or need to release from the past as Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Collect the leaf of a tree and write your affirmation onto it. Repeat your affirmation while you release it into a stream, sending it away from you.

Pisces: Overcome Self-Limiting Beliefs

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am worthy to think the best of myself and know that I can accomplish anything I set my heart on.

Own the power of who you are as you release self-limiting beliefs while Mercury in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by collecting a coin and then anointing it with frankincense essential oil. Repeat your affirmation while you place it within your clothing or pocket to keep with you throughout the day.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.