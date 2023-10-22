3 Zodiac Signs Make Healthy Relationship Decisions On October 23, 2023

On October 23, 2023, we enter the Sun sign of Scorpio, and this is potentially one of the most powerful times of the year for many of us. In fact, all of us can feel the power of the Scorpio Sun, but it will be three zodiac signs in particular who are really able to grasp what it is that they have in store for them. On this first day of the season, we can see far. We know what's right for us, and we know how to make it happen.

Where our love lives are concerned, we feel that at this point in the year, we have to start taking control of the literal 'health' of our relationships.

We're heading toward the end of the year and we want to know that we're not only going to be sliding into the new year with the right partner, but that we're healthy, wealthy and wise about it. This is where we decide not to eat to our heart's content. This is when we make an effort not to go off the rails when it comes to holiday eating.

The healthy decisions we will be making during the Scorpio Sun are the ones that make sense. For the three zodiac signs that are on board with this kind of thinking, let's pat ourselves on the backs for being mature enough to care about our health. This is no joke. Health is wealth. This is reality. Do we want to see this season through, looking good and feeling better? Yes, we do.

Three zodiac signs make healthy relationship decisions on October 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Scorpio season ignites your desire to change yourself for the better. All of the holiday energy charges you up and you feel like you could easily get into the momentum. There's promise in the air and you feel good about things. Your relationship is strong, but you feel that it teeters, at times, on becoming unhealthy in terms of the two of your eating habits. Well, being means a lot to you and you want to do this with your partner; you want the two of you to move forward in health and happiness.

As of October 23, 2023, you will get it into your mind that health is wealth and you will take that thought very seriously. You've seen what happens to people when they don't take care of themselves, and you feel that this is something that can very easily happen to a couple if they enable each other's bad habits. You don't want to go down the path with your loved one, and as of now, all that changes.

Because you can be somewhat of a drill sergeant — and your partner knows this about you — you'll be driving home the point during the Scorpio Sun that the new direction to take is the one of optimum health and wellbeing. Sure, there will be indulgent moments, but discipline is key here. Very Scorpio of you, Aries, but that's alright by you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

October 23, 2023, provides you with a jolt of reality and while you experience this moment, it will occur to you that you need to change your habits if you are to enjoy this life. That means during the Scorpio Sun, you'll get it into your mind that you are the one responsible for your health. that also means that you need to have a little 'talk' with the person you're in a relationship with.

It's time for the two of you to change your ways as you both feel as though you're teetering on making those bad habits a lifestyle. You are way too in touch with your body to let it go to pot. On October 23, you and your partner will decide it's time to go full-on DISCIPLINED. That's very Scorpio, but there's power in discipline and if both of you could cop that power, you'll be in Olympian shape in no time. Well, maybe somewhere better than where you are right now.

So think of October 23 as the first day of the rest of your life, and that the rest of your life is going to be one shared with your partner with one goal in mind: to stay healthy and live with respect for your bodies. This is very real to you as you are a super physical person. You don't want to get old before your time and you most certainly won't — not with this new attitude. Get 'em, Taurus.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One of the things that's going to hit you hard during the Scorpio Sun on October 23, 2023, is that you will see that you are finally ready to accept a truth that you were never before ready to hear. That is that, you need to step up your daily regimen and get on the health train. You have taken advantage of your health for a long time, thinking that if you use the Law of Attraction to stay healthy, you basically don't have to do much else.

Well, during the Scorpio Sun, you'll see the light there, and that light will shine down on the idea that health is something you actually have to participate in. It's a nice idea to have nice ideas about how healthy you are, but you really do have to be there, doing the work, in order to receive the benefits that you believe the Law of Attraction will bring you without any of the efforts. What's interesting is that this comes as an inspiration from your romantic partner.

They decide that health is their number one priority, and that inspires you to see it the same way. Maybe that's all it takes for you, Aquarius, to see it in another person. Still, it works and it does get you off your butt and into a whole new mindset where being active actually feels like something you should invest more time in. October 23, 2023, is for taking action, owning your health and maintaining it like a pro. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.