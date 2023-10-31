Chinese Zodiac Sign Monthly Horoscope For November 2023

Based on your Chinese zodiac sign, your monthly horoscope for November 2023 is here! First, what does November have in store for everybody? In the words of Jane Austen (from Northanger Abbey) — "It is well to have as many holds upon happiness as possible."

This month, you will have ample opportunities to make that a reality through your love life, career or something else. The cosmic forces are gearing up for something big right now. Even if the revelation is stalled until 2024, we can do our part and pave the way for a beautiful tomorrow.

The I Ching hexagram of this month — Wind over Water (#59) — also highlights this. Small changes can greatly impact our diet, health, relationships or other areas of life. Words matter whether they are spoken by us or by others.

It's important to look at the whole before jumping to conclusions, lest we make a fool out of ourselves. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for November.

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

November will be an extraordinary month for you, Rat. At least, the first half of it will be so. You will feel empowered and in your power. If you are in an authority position in your family or career, you will have the capacity to influence something big at this time. Some of you may even open new doors for yourself and those under your protection.

The second half of the month will be a little more challenging for you. So be prepared to take charge, but make sure you listen to wise counsel and pay attention to the undercurrent of the places you find yourself in. The color green and the crystal Jade will be lucky for you in November.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

November will be a calm month for you, Ox. You may even find yourself acting as a mediator or bringing a calming presence to the social gatherings you attend and the friends' circles you rotate in. Some of you will also benefit from adding a calming ritual to your daily life to align yourself with this beautiful force. Tea ceremony, meditation and simple breathing are some good options for you.

The second half of November will be more adventurous. Don't make any hasty decisions if you can stall. The impact will be felt in December and at the beginning of 2024. The energy is great for starting something new right now, especially if you hate the concept of New Year's resolutions.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, November has a "speedy" feel about it for you. Don't be surprised if you feel restless most of the days, whether because of projects in your workplace or a long-distance relationship. Your intuition will be quite strong, too. So pay attention to those cues! They will protect you from unsavory experiences and shady places.

The second half of the month promises to be very fruitful for you. You may even discover something new while interacting with your family during a gathering. Maybe during Thanksgiving (if you celebrate). As long as you work well with the people around you, November will proceed smoothly and bring you great joy.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, you are being cautioned against hasty decisions in November. The energy isn't quite right yet. So gather all the info you can before you decide upon something. Even impromptu shopping sprees can hurt you at this time. You can incorporate a breathing exercise into your daily life to help you stay more patient this month.

The second half of November will be very productive for you but also hectic. You've got this! Some of you will be recognized for your hard work. You deserve it wholeheartedly! If possible, socialize more with the people who matter to you, especially your good friends and acquaintances. They will bring more joy to your life at this time.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Dragon, the energy in the first half of November is laid-back and easygoing. Don't expect anything unusual unless they are predictable barbs from the toxic ones in your social circle. You have free reign to eye roll as much as you want so they don't ruin the sweet stuff here for you.

The second half of November will be more happening, though, especially in your career. However, for most of you, an office romance is not indicated. It highlights the need to work well with the people around you to conquer a common goal and then chink beer mugs to celebrate.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, the energy of November is very sparse for you. You may not even remember what you did during the month one week into December. It won't be boring per se (maybe for a few of you), but it will be unmemorable. Your love life, though, will be quite good this month. So seize all the opportunities to go out on those little dates before you make it official!

The second half of November promises to be more financially fulfilling for you, especially if you engage with your family around the Thanksgiving table or during other family gatherings. You may receive some cash from the elders, too!

Don't go in with big expectations. The spirit of the gesture and the love attached to it counts. You can show your love too by baking mac n' cheese for everyone or whatever you are famous for.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

November will be a hit-or-miss month for you, Horse. Some days, you will be ecstatic. On other days, you will groan like nobody's business. You just need to ensure no shady business behind the scenes, especially in your workplace.

Don't ignore the signs if you think anyone is making up stories about you and ruining your reputation. It's not about taking the high ground. It's about making sure nobody falls for anyone's manipulations.

The second half of the month will bring you some good opportunities. Seize them when you can! A departed bus does not stop to pick up tardy passengers. If you plan a vacation, this last bit might be literal for some of you. Take advantage of the good days to enjoy as many adventures as possible. Don't let the rainy ones drag you down.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

The month of November will not be a very significant month for you, Goat. Rest assured, your love life will bloom like never before. Some of you stand to gain the most by aligning yourself with this beautiful energy and making plans with your significant other or your latest lover. You are in for a treat and a lot more.

If you feel called, do a love ritual sometime during the month to make the most of the blessings here. You may prefer to do it on the New Moon day on November 13, but feel free to choose another day, too.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, the stars have not aligned fully for you yet. So, the energy for you in November is up in the air. That means your decisions will greatly impact how the month unfolds for you. If you feel called to, work with green crystals this month to bring you more prosperity and wisdom. Keep your mind open because the cosmos will send you messengers and opportunities from unexpected places.

The second half of November will be more intriguing, especially for your career. Keep working hard and maintain your pace. It will have a positive impact on the first half of December as well.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, November has many amazing things in store for you, especially for your love life. If you are in a relationship, take advantage of this beautiful energy to spend more time with your significant other. Maybe plan a vacation? You can even create a beautiful ambiance at home with scented candles and soft lights to set the mood while you enjoy your weekly Netflix runs.

The second half of November promises to be even more beautiful than the first. So, if you haven't done a manifestation ritual, now's the time to dip your toes in those waters and seize the blessings here for you. Rose quartz will be especially powerful for you at this time.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, November has an "undecided" feel about it for you. It looks like fate hasn't decided to give over the reins to you yet. So expect some surprises along the way, both intriguing and weird. For some of you, the energy of Halloween will bleed into the first half of November.

Maybe you wouldn't want to let go of the spooky season. Do what feels right to you, even if you leave the skeletons hanging around your living room after cleaning up your yard. It's your personal space, after all.

The second half of November will bring love to the doors of the singles among you. It may not lead to something long-term, but it will cast a spell on your life in some way. For some of you, it will manifest your desires and the fruits of the rituals you conducted in the past.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, be prepared for some good stuff during November. The first half will bring many opportunities and experiences to your doorstep (metaphorically), making you feel stronger and more stable in life. Some of you may even find a great investment opportunity this month through word of mouth.

The second half of November will be a transitional period for you. So be patient with yourself, and don't throw in the towel when the going gets tough. You will likely experience a glow-up in the second half of December or early January 2024. This is just part of the process. You can make the experience easier by incorporating a daily ritual that helps you stay grounded, like deep breathing for five minutes or even yoga.

