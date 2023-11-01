These 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love This Month

Four Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in November 2023. First, let's look at the month's love messages for everyone. This month's I Ching hexagram of love is Mountain over Fire (#22). It reminds us that love, like fire, can be an uncontrollable force that can be banked and directed for constructive or destructive purposes.

What will you do with your power over someone else's heart? Luck can open the path forward for you, but the consequences can be good or bad depending on the direction chosen, which is why they often say to be careful what you wish for lest you regret it deeply once you are wise.

Suppose you feel called to go on a personal discovery journey sometime in November and give yourself the space to understand your relationship with love and your history with it. You can do this just as easily on a hiking trail as in the comfort of your beautiful home. To truly wield your good fortune in love, one must first know why one wants what one wants. Now, let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in November.

Four Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in November 2023:

1. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Ox, your luck in love in November is sweet and gentle. It can even feel like a cozy campfire to some of you and bring circumstances, people and opportunities that open your heart and fill it with nostalgia.

If you are single, your luck is really strong this month. You may even meet your true love one of these days, especially in the second half of the month. You will be more likely to do so when you are in the company of your best mates and loved ones. So don't skip out on family gatherings and other occasions that bring all of you together. Whatever your history with love might be, the path forward will only be strong when you consider how your romantic relationship will impact the lives of you and your near and dear ones.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will directly impact your finances, one way or another. It may even open the path for a more blessed family life for everyone you hold close. This month, you may need to make an important decision that will call on your strength and challenge your values. There are no right or wrong answers here. Whatever you choose will change you forever on the inside.

2. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Horse, your luck in love during November has an uncanny feel (uncanny good!). For some reason, the energy is reminiscent of the Korean drama The Uncanny Counter. You may want to watch it to discover hidden messages relevant to your love life.

If you are single, there's a high possibility you already know who your soulmate is. Some of you lost contact with this individual after you left high school. Others are interacting with them now but haven't committed to each other yet. Whatever your situation, your luck in love depends on you taking a chance on this romance in one way or another.

If you are in a relationship, you and your significant other are in the middle of an astonishing journey together. Whether that includes moving in together, getting married, or having a new baby, treasure the moments that come through for you in November. Luck will send you opportunities to open your heart and feel giddy. You can even create a scrapbook journal of this experience to have memorabilia for the future.

3. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Rooster, your luck in love is extreme in November, but you are in charge of the direction it takes for you. Destiny has left the matter in your hands. What are you going to do with it?

If you are single, you may feel torn between two different aspects of your life this month. Perhaps it's love and your family, love and career or love and self-care. The answer is not either-or. It's lies somewhere in the middle of both options. If you feel confused, do a deep meditation while holding a clear quartz crystal. You will know how to balance these aspects of your life and maximize your blessings.

If you are in a relationship, luck is here to make beautiful things happen between you and your partner. It would be best if you wanted those things to happen. Otherwise, they won't. As mentioned earlier, you get to control the direction of luck. So be active, come up with date ideas and find time to cuddle with your sweetheart lest you squander this good energy!

4. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Pig, your luck in love in November is sweet and wholesome. You may feel high as a kite or giddy like a lovesick puppy on some days! That's good news, especially if you plan a vacation with your best friends or significant other.

If you are single, luck will bring amazing prospects to you this month. They won't come to your doorstep. You have to meet them halfway, whether in a corridor outside a lecture hall, a jam-packed bar, a sweet holiday inn or while go-karting with your best mates. Take charge of your luck, and let the games begin!

If you are in a relationship, this month has the sweetest surprises in store for you, especially if you were born in November. Your partner will bring your experiences, consciously or unconsciously, that will take the sparks of your love to the next level. You may even experience this while chatting with each other before you sleep. So keep those birth control stuff handy, if you know what we mean.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.