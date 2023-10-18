Love Horoscope For Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and it brings us to a place where we feel ready to commit to love in big and small ways. Here's what this means for your love horoscope based on your Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 19, 2023:

Aries

Love is so amazing, Aries, and when you have fallen hard for someone you want to wrap your life around theirs. This day, when the Moon is entering Capricorn, it's good to be mindful of boundaries. Set some early on in your relationship even though you are tempted to let someone in all of the way.

Taurus

Love is something you feel, but there is also so much more to learn about winning someone's heart over and over again. You may find it hard to resist learning about the person you care for. During the Moon entering Capricorn, you're patient and able to dedicate time to romance and figuring things out without having to rush through the process.

Gemini

It's no secret, Gemini, you've fallen in love with someone in a short amount of time. During the entry of the Moon into Capricorn, you can take a careful and cautious approach toward building a love that lasts. You may find it so easy to bring together al the things you desire under one roof with a certain person: a family, a home, and lots of hugs.

Cancer

When the Moon enters your sister sign, Capricorn, it can effect how you communicate your feelings to the one you love. This day brings a challenge of loneliness and a bit of moodiness. You may feel pulled toward your personal time. If you need time to recenter and get back to who you are, ask for it. This day is able to support self-reflection. It's good to work on self-love so you can give of yourself more openly.

Leo

Loyalty is so hard to find but when you're committed to someone, you love there's nothing you want more from them. This day is perfect for being straightforward and honest about how you feel. You can make your vision for the future known and ask what your potential partner's desires are. Many couples can discover that they are on the same page — leading to more connectedness in love.

Virgo

You have been busy lately, but this day is meant to help you regain control of your time and priorities. You may struggle to create time where you and your significant other can invest in each other. You may decide to integrate quality time with doing things together that are both practical and necessary. Like grabbing a quick cup of coffee and running errands. Taking a walk together through the park as a form of exercise and sharing each other's day. Solving problems together as a team and then celebrating over ice cream.

Libra

You have an idea of what you want in a relationship, and you're willing to do whatever it takes to get it. It's easier for you to share what you feel today. There's a greater sense of comfort and control of your life when the Moon enters Capricorn, your fellow cardinal sign. It's one of those wonderful days where you can have great insight into your relationship.

Scorpio

Stability. It’s such a lovely word, and for you, Scorpio, it’s all you have ever wanted in a lasting relationship. The Moon entering the sign of Capricorn leads you to feeling there is so much to say about what you believe can make your love last. This day is perfect for working out problems related for jealousy to build a more meaningful connection.

Sagittarius

You don’t have to “check in” with anyone, but it is nice when you can show your significant other that they mean something to you. This day may bring an unexpected surprise when you are able to defer your right to privacy for the sake of transparency. Your actions speak louder than words.

Capricorn

The Moon entering your sign is what you need to feel a strong commitment to self-love. You can feel more connected to your authentic self. This day is perfect for sitting down and having a heart-to-heart talk about what a person means to you. You may have been keeping things to yourself a bit more than usual lately, but now it's time to let it all out.

Aquarius

You're interested in showing your heart to someone. Today's Moon entering Capricorn, your sector of hidden things and spirituality may mean that you don't have to say much. Your energy may be easily picked up by the person you are attracted to, and the feelings may be mutual.

Pisces

Today brings out a special side to you, and it earns you so much respect from the one you love. You hold yourself in high regard. Others will do the same for you. You don't have to compromise beyond what you are comfortable with right now. There's room for strengthening your love bond by honest disclosure and acceptance, thanks to the Moon entering Capricorn on this day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.