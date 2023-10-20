Horoscope For October 21, 2023 — Last Quarter Moon In Capricorn

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Capricorn and it will join up Pluto bringing intense energy into our lives. It's a time for personal and professional transformation, especially if you are an Aries, Cancer, Libra or Capricorn.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Some days it's good to be assertive and speak your mind, and then there are days like this one, Aries, where you need to bite your tongue and save strong opinions for another day. You can be agreeable for one day, can't you, little Ram? If you've been thinking about quiet quitting or calling out sick today, remind yourself how fate works. This Last Quarter Moon passes over Pluto, so what you want to change may already be in motion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Oh this life can bring you down if you allow the stress of the world to weigh on your shoulders. That's partially why this Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn has you thinking that you need a vacation. If that's what you want to do this month before the holiday crazy sneaks in, check out online flight deals or see what it may cost to drive to a place close to home and stay the night. This sense of urgency to get away is one that will be hard to resist, especially with the Moon working with Uranus in your sign on this day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"What about me?" eh, Gemini, that's what may be on your mind as you feel the urge to give in to this Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn. After an eclipse a few days ago, then Mars changing signs, you've come to realize that it's time to set boundaries and stop allowing things to get under your skin. It's one thing to be kind and patient, but tolerance is low. With the Sun squaring Pluto, you may decide to delete your social media apps, go dark on the web and delight in pushing airplane mode on your phone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you in or are you out? Love can be so hard to navigate, and when you have the Last Quarter Moon in your sector of commitment it can feel like the pressure is on to get married — or divorced. Things may not be working out the way you had hoped they would. This Moon's energy can bring intense realizations to the surface about your relationship that are dealbreakers. It's a good day for being observant. Your feelings may need time to process. Try not to say things or do things you don't mean. Be careful when your choices are decisions of passion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Health is a form of wealth, and during this week's Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you can take intentional steps to secure your best well-being. Some choices you made out of naïveté, and now you're ready to turn your life around and focus on being the best version of yourself. The Moon conjunct Pluto provides ample support for powerful change. Plus, your ruler the Sun is being urged by Pluto to set ego aside. This help from the planets gives you the power and determination you've needed for a long time. Yay for Leo!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

All signs have their eyes on the Last Quarter Moon, which does effect your passion sector. That's why today's Moon opposite Neptune is so important for your relationship right now. It could imply that some situation feels like it's 'slipping away' and you don't know if you can change it if you tried. This is a time for reflection Virgo. The passion of the past is becoming history. Now it's time to think about the future — love, career, creative pursuits — everything. You can make important choices right now about all these areas of your life. So make time for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes you have to cut off a toxic person even if it's your family member. You may be recollecting all the ways you've tried to make your relationship work. But this Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn can feel like the final straw on the camel's back. With malefic Pluto in the mix, a power struggle may manifest bringing you to a final resolution — this relationship has to end, even if it's hard. You may decide not to accept the Thanksgiving dinner invite or turn down a chance to go to your family's Christmas party. There's going to be a change on this day, and it could be you accepting how blood is much thicker than water.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some things simply must be said, and the Last Quarter Moon conjunct Pluto can deliver a message suddenly just because the time was right and the self-control was off. You are likely to see the impact of hard conversations taking place in your relationship sector due to the Moon's communication to Uranus as well. There are a few miracles happening behind the scenes of your love life. You may not be expecting anything drastic or a change but chances are in the next two weeks, you'll experience one.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Bills and more bills, Sagittarius. But the good news is that you may be paying several off before, during and after this Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn. This Moon brings an improvement to your financial life. You may get a chance to work more hours at a company. Or an opportunity could fall into your lap bringing that last cash rush to help you end debt for good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Lucky you, Capricorn, this month's Moon in your sign is a Last Quarter Moon conjunct with Pluto. This means your life is about to change. You may feel the intensity of this Moon's cycle in your personal life. You may want to go back to school, and you finally fill out the application and look for scholarships. This day brings hustle energy, so hop to it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to tie up loose ends and say goodbye to the things that you don't want to do anymore. The tasks you often leave for last are the areas of focus for this day. The Last Quarter Moon invites you to cut off the unpleasant experiences that weigh your energy down. Aquarius, you know what they are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Goodbye can be a gift. This Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn brings a change of season into your friendships. You may get news of a friend who is planning to move away, and it may seem unimportant to make a big deal or say goodbye. But, as the eclipses are transitioning into Aries and Libra, you will have a greater appreciation for moments you can't get back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.