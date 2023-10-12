3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 13, 2023

Trust your intuition today, on October 13, 2023. You will know what to do even when you think you don't. Of course, three zodiac signs benefit the most from this advice — Taurus, Leo and Cancer — but there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

Today is the last of the waning Moon cycle, which means it's a New Moon day tomorrow. Interestingly, the transiting Moon will remain in Libra both today and tomorrow.

This means the new cycle will blend seamlessly with the last one (which is not always the case). So now's not the time to focus on new goals and desires. Now's the time to reinforce what you have set your sights on and let the new Moon energy help you get a few steps closer to it.

So, if you haven't gathered your ritual paraphernalia or decided upon a Moon meditation for tomorrow, today's the day to start. Purple is extremely powerful now, so it will be good if you incorporate that into your ritual. You can use purple flowers, candles or lavender incense.

Also, Moon inconjunct Neptune retrograde will bring some creative blessings to us today. Because it's a conjunction aspect, the inspiration will come from things that usually turn you off or don't arouse your interest. Go with the flow when this happens. An intriguing adventure awaits you on the other side of that decision. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 13, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 13, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the energy today, has the essence of new beginnings attached. You get to decide in which direction it should nudge you. Turn inward and the answer will be obvious. For some of you, this may mean going against the grain in some fashion or opposing what appears to be common sense on the surface.

Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde in Pisces are your joint astrological benefactors today. You will benefit more if you forgo pranks and giggles and focus on being serious. It will align you with the blessings here and open your intuition to what you must do next. Some of you may even meet a soulmate through the process, although that won't happen today.

If you feel called to, spend some time with the people with the three most important people in your life today, whether they are alive or have passed on to the other side. Hidden wisdom lies in wait for you. You can sink into a meditative state or quiet contemplation if you wish to commune with the loved ones on the other side.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

An end to sorrows and hardships is in store for you today, Leo. Throw your hands in the air and celebrate! For some of you, this is a literal windfall of cash. For others, you are very close to securing an important opportunity that will change your life forever. You will be fine if you prevent the inner nay-sayer from sabotaging you. So stay alert!

Mars in Scorpio and Moon in Libra are your astrological beneficiaries today. They will either bring people to you or opportunities that will help you level up and develop new skills. Some of you may be improving your communication skills right now. This energy will help with that.

The colors green and purple are lucky for you today. You can incorporate them in your outfit or food throughout the day to stay aligned and prosper. Just make sure not to brag about your good fortune!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, an ex from the past, wants to return to your life. It can be an ex-friend, too. Remember that, despite the annoyance and the irritation, you are on the best horoscope list because the cosmic forces allow you to right a wrong done to you in the past. How you go about it is up to you. Don't falter. Be brave.

Vesta in Cancer is your champion today. It's here to remind you that as long as you stay true to yourself and your values, no one can tear you down or make you feel small. Vesta trine Saturn retrograde in Pisces is also here to lend authority to your inner voice. So tap into that space in your heart and act with courage.

If you feel called to, a cord-cutting exercise will benefit some of you today. It's the last day of the waning Moon cycle, after all. Use a white candle this time since the new Moon is conjunct with a solar eclipse tomorrow.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.