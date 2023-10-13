The Weekly Horoscope For All Chinese Zodiac Signs Starting October 16, 2023

Choices are the theme of this week, October 16 - 22, 2023. Every Chinese zodiac sign will be called on, in one way or another, to exercise their free will and make decisions that either help them or hinder them. If you feel stressed, take two minutes for yourself and just breathe. Your intuition will immediately come to your help.

The I Ching hexagram of this week is Fiire over Fire (#30), changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). Now's not the time to sit still and incubate your thoughts. Now's the time to take action. Unfulfilled potential will find a way out in one way or another. So the best course of action is to direct towards what will help you the most, whether learning a new skill, making a new friend, nurturing a new relationship, or working on your thesis.

The cosmic forces are aligned with the clouds in the sky this week. So, if you feel lost, gaze at the sky and watch the clouds sail by. Try to tamp down on the sudden urge to be productive. Don't sabotage yourself. After a while, you will observe odd shapes in the clouds. It will be your intuition speaking to you. Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for October 16 - 22.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for October 16 - 22, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, if your heart is pulling you in one direction and your mind is pulling you in another, this week's energy is here to cheer you on to make the best decision for yourself. Sometimes, the heart and mind are not as at odds as they seem initially.

Lucky Day in Love: October 18

If you are confused about someone in a relationship or single, take some time out this week to journal your feelings about them and why this relationship means whatever it means to you. Is there something lacking? Is it possible to fulfill that lack with some creative solutions?

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 19

You will benefit from setting off sky lanterns or water lamps this week to bring good fortune to your doorstep. You can even do this activity with your family and friends and write messages on the lanterns so they reach the ether.

Lucky Day for Career: October 22

This week's energy is pretty mundane for your work life. Things will proceed as they always have and your responsibilities will remain as usual. Right now, the best thing you can do is make the most of your leisure hours.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy is perfect for you. There's a caveat. If you have toxic people in your social circle, avoid them this week. They may see your good fortune and wish bad things for you out of spite.

Lucky Day in Love: October 22

Spend some quality time with your significant other this week. If you are single, go out with your friends to places where you know you shine the best, whether at the local badminton court, swimming pool, or even an escape room. A glow-up is imminent for some of you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22

A cup of tea (or coffee) and a plate of biscuits can bring much joy and happiness. That's the mantra for your social life this week. Make of it what you will.

Lucky Day for Career: October 21

Find some time this week to journal your plans for your future. Where do you see yourself ten years from now? Who will be living that life with you?

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

This week's energy is perfect for improving your knowledge and learning new skills, Tiger. Some of you will directly benefit from this in your career. Others will find a new passion that will change your life beautifully.

Lucky Day in Love: October 19

Some of you must rethink what you truly desire from your love life. You may no longer agree with the dreams and desires of the person you used to be ten years ago. It may seem too childish now or unrealistic. Find some time this week to think about this. You can even light a rose-scented candle to help you sift through your thoughts.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 18

Your social life will bring you the most joy this week. Whether you go out with friends, eat dinner with the family or stroll around the park with your dogs, fun interactions and surprises await you in every corner.

Lucky Day for Career: October 16

If you have set something in motion, keep going at the pace you have set for yourself. Don't get distracted or influenced by what others are doing. Some of you need to speak up about the ideas you wish to share for a while now.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

The strength of your desire and diligence will see you through this week. Don't underestimate yourself or compare your abilities to someone else, especially if you will be appearing for an entrance exam soon.

Lucky Day in Love: October 16

The energy is good this week for interacting with the friends and family of your significant other. If you are single, take some time to think about similar interactions you have had. Maybe there's a secret link hiding there to your next romantic connection.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 17

This week, Rose quartz, blue aventurine and sea glass can help you with your manifestations and intentions. You can even use them in a gratitude ritual to bring more goodwill.

Lucky Day for Career: October 17

You may or may not be the kind to socialize much in your workplace, but bring some food for your coworkers this week. It doesn't have to be something big. Even cookies from the local bakehouse will be made to celebrate fall or Halloween. The more good energy you spread this week, the better things will be for you shortly.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

Your star power is extreme this week, Dragon. Direct it to the areas of life that mean the most to you, whether securing a new opportunity, charming your parents-in-law or winning a gaming tournament.

Lucky Day in Love: October 19

Your love life will be a little hit or miss. Don't take it personally if anyone cancels a date on you. Daily affirmations can help you boost your self-esteem and courage at this time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 20

Some of you will benefit from joining a group bonfire ritual this week to bring your desires to you. The current waxing Moon phase is best for this. You can also do a bathing ritual with fresh flowers, scented candles and sea salt to cleanse your energy field.

Lucky Day for Career: October 22

Pay attention to the details in your work life this week. Some of you may find a mentor, whether online or offline, who can help you take your career to the next level.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your creativity will be your biggest weapon and strength this week. Don't take it for granted. Don't allow anyone to make you feel like a fool!

Lucky Day in Love: October 21

Jolly time with your partner is indicated for you this week. So, plan a date or go on an impromptu vacation. The stars are aligning just for you. If you are single, lean into your fun side and you will be surprised by the opportunities that suddenly appear.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22

Your desire to listen to your counsel as opposed to the advice of others will be tested this week. Don't fall for black-or-white solutions. Sometimes, the correct answer is somewhere in the middle of those extremes.

Lucky Day for Career: October 22

Now's not the time to be indecisive about your future. Now's also not the time to make rash decisions. The end of the year will bring something surprising your way. The energy this week is paving the path for it.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Speak your mind and open your heart, Horse. This week's energy is here to cheer you on as you tackle the important things in life. Don't let anyone distract you, or you will squander this blessing.

Lucky Day in Love: October 20

Your friends will positively impact your love life this week, especially if you are single. As long as you have a strong circle around you, you won't fall for the traps and excuse the red flags.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 20

Some of you must confront someone in your social circle over what is true and what is a lie. Others are being asked to be more careful of whom they befriend. Your inner flame is attracting a lot of moths at this time.

Lucky Day for Career: October 19

If you are happy in your career, don't let anyone look down on you because they make more money than you or have a "cooler" job. You are susceptible to both positive and negative peer pressure this week. So stay alert!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Patience and perseverance are your mantras for this week, Goat. You are about to enter a more stable phase of life. You must cross this transition period before you can get to it. Don't second-guess yourself! You can do this!

Lucky Day in Love: October 21

Your love life will be a little hit or miss this week, especially if you are single. Don't take it personally. Focus on what you can do to make yourself feel good, and you will easily get to the other side.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 18 & 19

A calming tea ritual can help you stay grounded at this time. If that's not appealing, breath meditation, yoga and Tai chi are good alternatives.

Lucky Day for Career: October 21

Some of you may need to evaluate your career this week. Are you happy where you are? Why? Why not? What is the missing link? Journaling your thoughts can bring you a lot of clarity.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, you can either step into a new chapter of life right now or dally around in the old one. The universe won't force you to choose. Your soul may be craving a new adventure or lease on life.

Lucky Day in Love: October 22

If your love life feels a little boring this week, let your creative side come to the fore and bring the spark back. A little bit of courage and some wine can go a long way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22

Music will be healing this week, especially instrumental pieces that help you sink into your feelings without shame. Holding a clear quartz while you do so can amplify the effects.

Lucky Day for Career: October 21

The energy this week for your career is very passive. Stay on top of your tasks and you will be fine. Things will pick up pace soon enough.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is perfect for you. As long as you hold your head high and work well with your friends and collaborators, everyone will reap the benefits collectively. You may even have a positive resolution by Christmas time.

Lucky Day in Love: October 19

Your love life is being hidden this week. Some of you may need to prioritize the other areas of your life. For a few of you, this is because a beautiful surprise is coming your way soon!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 18

If you feel called to, light a candle or incense for the ancestors this week and leave some offerings of fruits and flowers for them. You can even decorate the altar with intention flags and other items that bring good energy.

Lucky Day for Career: October 17

Take some time out this week to focus on what you want from your career. Some of you may want to study further. Others of you may want to bring something new for your team.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy has a push-and-pull quality for you. You are being cautioned not to slow down but neither to go too fast, especially if you have been struggling with your health or finances.

Lucky Day in Love: October 16

Your love life may not be perfect this week, especially if you have been single for a long time or are having a spat with your significant other. Focus on the things that truly matter and you can make it to the other side.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 16

Some of you will benefit from maintaining a daily journal or mood diary. Fill it with only the snippets that matter to you. Your manifestation powers are about to kick in soon.

Lucky Day for Career: October 20

The energy this week is very laid-back for your career. That's okay. Some of you need this time to rejuvenate yourself and get better. You may even learn something fascinating from a colleague because you give yourself space.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, you have a big decision right now. It will determine the course of your life. Whether this decision concerns your education, love life or career, don't be hasty or blind to red flags when you make it!

Lucky Day in Love: October 21

Some of you will benefit from attending a couples-only event this week to add more fuel to your passionate fires. Signing up for a dance class counts, too! If you are single, now's the time to step out of your comfort zone and attract real love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22

Halloween time will be extraordinary for you. So, if you aren't participating in all the hype around spooky season, now's the time to join the crowd and enjoy yourself. It's the perfect chance to let your inner child come out and play.

Lucky Day for Career: October 22

Be more circumspect about your responsibilities in your career, but don't change your strategies right now. The timing is not right. It will be shortly.

