3 Specific Zodiac Signs Love Being Single On October 15, 2023

Have you ever had one of those days where halfway through an action, you become so frustrated and disgusted with your inability to carry it through that you just throw your hands up in the air and claim, "I'm out! That's it, I'm out!" Welcome to today. It's October 15, 2023, and the transit that pushes us over the proverbial edge is Moon square Pluto, and during Moon square Pluto, we have no patience for anything ... or anyone.

We learned during this time that, at least for the next few months, we need to be single. We understand that we're going through something perfectly acceptable. We all go through periods when we know we're no good for others. That doesn't mean we're terrible or cruel or awful to others.

It does mean, especially for the three most influenced zodiac signs, that we know we're not feeling altogether stable. If we are to love someone and treat them well, we must work on getting ourselves back in shape, mentally and emotionally.

Today is great because we know who we are, and when we know who we are, we can work on ourselves. During the Moon square Pluto, we know that we are not relationship-material, and that needs to be OK with us. These three zodiac signs will admit to this, which will be the first step in healing and possibly being good for someone in the future. Right now, we need to be single. Tomorrow, however, is another day. It's all good.

Three zodiac signs are better off single on October 15, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today, you will probably throw your hands up and decide you have had enough. You feel foolish and incapable and although you know how to do 'it' and how to get it right, you will become so overly frustrated with yourself when you don't reach perfection the first time around (in whatever action you perform) that you will decide that it's best for you to just stick to yourself and not get into anybody else's hair.

This is the long way of saying that on this day, October 15, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you know in your heart that you'd be better off alone ... at least until you feel you've gotten yourself together. You feel out of sorts today and don't want a romantic partner around to witness you at your worst. You'll be fine and get past it, but right now, during Moon square Pluto, your feeling is, "Let me be single."

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The idea of being in a relationship right now is enough to send you packing — and that's not exactly a good sign. Right now, you feel like you aren't generous enough to be there for someone else; in a way, this is a very selfless act. You recognize your limitations and you hold back. During the transit of Moon square Pluto on October 15, 2023, you will conclude that staying on your own at this point is probably better.

Being single appeals to you because you don't have the bandwidth for others, and this might even include friends or acquaintances. It's OK, Libra. People get like this occasionally, so going with the flow here is OK. Not being in a relationship right now is what you need to heal, and when you decide it's time to dive back in, well, the waters will be warm and waiting for you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're at that place where if someone looks at you the wrong way, you'll pounce on them. You are a live wire, a raw nerve and during Moon square Pluto, you feel very much on the verge of exploding. You realize this is not the attitude you'd want to share with someone you love. Being single has always been a positive option for you, and while you don't always cater to that option, you might have a good chance at it starting October 15, 2023.

The transit of Moon square Pluto has you knowing who you are, and right now, the person you are is not good for someone else, especially in love and romance. Oh, you can be good when you want to be, but right now, you're in 'retreat' mode, and so, for the next few months, it's the single life for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.