3 Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Their Romantic Partner On October 15, 2023

If there was a perfect time to learn something new about one's romantic partner, there's no better way to bring that knowledge than the Moon in Scorpio. On October 15, 2023, we'll see how this transit works its magic as it inspires us to seek something interesting and special ... and we may find this in our partners.

This transit works on our desire for more, especially regarding intelligence and curiosity. We are hungry to know 'stuff' and if we are fortunate enough to be with an engaging and interesting partner, then today will bring a wealth of knowledge.

Today, October 15, 2023, lets us see past the facade and into the person we are with. It's not as if they've been hiding anything from us; it's not like that. What the Moon in Scorpio brings us is the desire to look past the front, to see deeply into the heart and soul of the person we love ... and to notice how open they are to our curiosity. They open up to us and show us who they are today, and we are grateful to them for being so vulnerable and trusting.

Today is the day we not only learn something new about our romantic partners, but this is the day we come to appreciate them in ways we never really did before. While the positive energy of the Moon in Scorpio is available to all, three zodiac signs will understand what's happening here. Today is a joyous day and one of discovery. This kind of day can potentially go down in 'relationship history.' What we learn today about our partners will stick with us ... and it will be a good thing.

Three zodiac signs learn something new about their romantic partner on October 15, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always craved a solid relationship based on the idea that if you're going to be together, you must grow together. Today, October 15, 2023, will bring your dream come true. You and your partner have been going strong for a while now, and you've always been under the impression that they have more to them than meets the eye ... if anyone's going to get to the bottom of that mystery, it will be you.

During the Moon in Scorpio, your curiosity will be met with a new truth. Your partner has more to them and on this day, you will get to see exactly what they have been keeping to themselves all this time. Oh, it's not monumental and there will be no shock here, so you don't have to worry about a thing. What they reveal will please you and let you know that, yes, indeed, the two of you have a strong relationship built on trust and personal growth.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What the Moon in Scorpio brings you is what you've been hoping for for so long. Now, it's here. You have wanted you and your romantic partner to become closer. Quite simply, that. You have tried to engage with them in stimulating and encouraging ways to learn more about them. On October 15, 2023, it seems they finally feel very at ease with you ... enough so that they let you in on some of their most private thoughts.

That they do this is a sign for you to cherish them as they now have come into a place where they trust you so much that they feel secure with telling you 'all' that's happening inside them. Not everyone can trust their partner so much that they let them in on their secrets, but your partner wants you to know who they are, and showing you is their way of saying, 'I love you.'

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In your mind, the perfect romantic relationship is so much more than physical. So when you get to that place where you and your partner are really into the meat and potatoes of some serious inner reveals, you enjoy what happens. You crave that 'meeting of the minds' state and get it during the Moon in Scorpio on October 15, 2023.

Nothing pleases you more than knowing that your partner has just divulged some incredible secret and that you can guarantee that you'll honor and hold it dear. This person is precious to you, as precious as a gem, and you want to show them that they can feel free to share whatever is on their mind with you. This trust leads them to show you something new, and you reciprocate with your reveal. Today is ... fun!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.