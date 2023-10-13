Why 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On October 14, 2023

Today, October 14, 2023, three zodiac signs will be given a choice. We can move forward from this day into something that inspires and challenges us to be our best, or we can fall back onto old patterns and remain stuck in a mindset that has never really done us any good. We are looking at the New Moon and how it represents pure potential ... if only we are brave enough to trust ourselves enough to engage. In other words, on October 14, 2023, we will get the chance to literally will ourselves into a better place ... the question is ... will we do so? Will we trust that we have the power to change our lives just by ... doing so?

The New Moon in Libra is upon us, and while it doesn't show in the sky as anything but blackness, it's up there alright. Its 'void' state shows us that this is the void in which we do the building. We are being shown that we are the authors of our book and that during the New Moon, we have to start writing. Are we here to rewrite the same chapters repeatedly, or are we here to advance this story and take it into new and exciting realms of experience? This is up to us, and three zodiac signs will opt for love, light and the pursuit of happiness during this particular New Moon in Libra.

We are lucky in love because we want to be lucky in love. We aren't looking at sadness as an option any longer. We see that we are still alive and want the rest of our time here on the planet spent in happiness, love and feeling as though there is potential and a place for us. Today, October 14, 2023, brings many of us exactly what we need: to believe in ourselves enough to share wealth and love another person.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes, you feel that you can make your life a wonderful place if given the right opportunity. During the New Moon in Libra, one such mindset will avail itself to you, as you can't help but feel optimistic about your love life on this day, October 14, 2023. Here it is, that one chance, and you are ripe and ready to take it.

You have come to the point where you've seen yourself fall into your traps, where disbelief has taken over and you've paid the price for all the negativity you've brought. Today changes all that and has you feeling that you ARE in control ... at least to a degree. You aren't obligated to feel bad and when it comes to love and romance, you don't owe the universe anything other than success. You want to be in love and believe again, and as soon as the New Moon in Libra kicks in, you will be back on track again. It's your time, Aries.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

During the New Moon in Libra, you'll choose to regain the power you feel you lost due to this and other things. You want to move through the rest of the year feeling strong again, and that is completely possible, especially if you CHOOSE to feel that way. That's how New Moon energy works. It lets you be the boss and decide your future. In love and romance, you want it hassle-free and easy-going. You don't want to spend your time worrying or in a state of suspicion.

Today lets you push aside those worried thoughts and gives you the insight that you are the one who stands between happiness and glumness. Your relationship is doing well, so why bother trying to find things wrong with it? During the New Moon in Libra, you will see that all it takes is belief; you've got this, Taurus.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You aren't sure if you can continue in the same way that you've been going when it comes to your love relationship, as so many things have pushed you into a corner where you are no longer sure you can muster up the energy to turn whatever went wrong, around again. Then, on October 14, 2023, you will realize that you've gotten yourself into a self-made funk and that you've allowed yourself to believe that it's worse than it is.

That's where the New Moon in Libra comes into play; this transit is here to act as a border for you. Crossing this border can make you believe in your romance again. Today is the day you will see that you've led yourself down a way too dark road and that you can get out of this now. Today shows huge promise for a renewal of love and hope in your life, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.