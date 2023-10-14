Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 15, 2023

Here's your tarot horoscope for October 15, 2023 to provide a bit of help for your day, based on each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Opps. We all make mistakes, and today. you may be taking a step back to fix a problem that was created in error. One way to avoid having to lose precious time is to take things slow and to be sure to stay focused while doing tasks. Multitasking may not be the way to go today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You're a bit hyper sensitive today, and the Five of Cups indicates complicated emotions are coming through. You may still have some area of life that requires a bit of healing. If you're feeling sentimental or overly emotional, try napping or resting your mind. Something soothing can help you feel better by the end of the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It's amazing how one small decision can change the course of time. You may discover a fun and unusual way to make money. Perhaps you stumble across an opportunity simply because you put yourself in the right place at the right time to do so. Today taking risks can be the best choice you make.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You've got a lot of important decisions to make. You may find it helpful to write them down on paper. Consider using a pros and cons list. Play your own devil's advocate. You might be surprised how easily it is to narrow your options when youu are objective and open to the negatives as much as you are the positives.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're the one who will get things done today. You have a tone of energy, and it's almost as through your imagination helps you to restore your zest for life. Today you have nothing to stop you from getting what you want. The job, the car, they are all yours when you put your mind to it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are a fiesty one today. In fact, you're one of those people who never seem to be phased by difficulty. You thrive on challenges. You always seem to find the good in the challenge. You're a motivator.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are more lover than fighter, but when you see the Emperor tarot card it's a signal that you'll need to demonstrate your ability to stand strong in the face of adversity. It's not a day to show off your softer side. You may need to let people know you're much tougher on the inside than they realize.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Shhh. Today's one of those days where silence is golden. You have so many important things to finish. It's hard to tell people you need to pass on fun activities, but time-sensitive matters requires that you set FOMO aside. It's time to focus.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Oh boy. This tarot card often means someone is struggling to remain faithful to a person, place or thing. Straying eyes can lead to more. If you're the one who is feeling unhappy in a relationship, try to do something to keep your integrity in tact. You don't want to cross a line and regret a decision you wished you handled better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

No one is going to stop you from settling for less than you deserve. It's up to you to decide that you deserve better. You may not think that you stand a chance to change the current narrative, but if you just wait around for some miracle to happen while you remain passive, the Hanged Man tarot card reveals you'll end up disappointed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your heart is about to be filled with joy. You have so many wonderful things that you experience at the right time, and today you're going to have so many more. Look up because the universe is about to unload a ton of positive and happy blessings to you. Look forward to it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You need to make a decision but right now you're unsure what to do. You may not know if one choice is better than the other. In fact, they may each look the same to you right now. You will have to trust your instinct and intuition instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.