Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 10, 2023

Take time to find out what your zodiac sign has in store for it on October 10, 2023, based on a single tarot card horoscope for this day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's time to dream, Aries. The Seven of Cups tarot card indicates that the world is at your feet. Everywhere you go a door of opportunity opens for you. This is a rare time when what you want can become yours if you will only take the initiative and take action.

Some days it may seem like you can't win, but now is much different. All you do is win. So don't sit at home and do nothing. Plant seeds. Make decisions. Go for what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Intimacy is sacred and there are a variety of ways a person can betray trust. This card indicates that there's a high risk for betrayal that relates to what you hold closest to your heart. You may feel that a friend is emotionally starting to become distant. Perhaps you fear that a lover is losing interest. Regardless of what's happening now, pay attention to threats in your relationship. Don't let small things go unnoticed. If you see a change, talk about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You'll get so much more out of life when you focus on sharing yourself in an open-minded way. The moment you begin a day with the intention of being served or getting something out of a person for your own self interest is the moment you'll feel as though things fall short. Now, approach life as it is meant to be: life giving and full of hope.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Delaying gratification is never easy, but it's important to stay positive when you are working on a long-term goal. The Seven of Pentacles tarot card reveals that focusing on the future is the ticket to your happiness.

Think about all the great things you'll buy with the money you earn once your career reaches the next level. Imagine how your life will change and how you will give back to others. When you keep your eyes on the prize, the journey seems shorter. You've got this.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's important to pay extra special attention to your finances, Leo. You're going to receive some type of message related to money and your finances.

Keep an eye out for mail or your email to see what type of letter comes through to you about a change on an account or a modification to a bill.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, when you get this tarot card, it's likely that you're feeling so tired. Your life has been put on hold for some reason. Now, you're at risk of becoming used to not doing what you said you'd do. Are you falling into a lull where each day blends into the next?

The best way to stop that from happening is to keep the promises you made to yourself. Forgot what those are? Go back to square one, and jot down your goals, and decide to take the steps necessary to do what you need to do even if other people don't support.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What are you feeling? It sounds like such a simple question, but do you really know? All your emotions are there to help you understand what you need.

This tarot card indicates that you need time to explore your inner most thoughts and feelings. Take time to write, spend time in nature and give yourself time to discover yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

You are blessed, Scorpio! Things are going your way lately, and according to this tarot card, they are only going to go up even more. You're going to have a wonderful week, and starting now, a breakthrough in your career, love life or relationships is coming to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

How are your money management skills? Finances continue to change in response to your circumstances.

The Four of Pentacles card reveals that better skills, knowledge and advice is needed. Read a book. Call an expert, or sign up for a new podcast on the topic to hear some great tips that you can follow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Too many changes will have your head spinning. You might be experiencing a whirlwind of growth in your life. You'll need to double-down on your focus to keep up with all that's going on.

You won't want to add one more thing on to your plate until you feel like you've got enough control on what you're working through now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Don't live in the past, Aquarius. Others may ask you why you've changed, and it can feel like betrayal. Yes, you've had some amazing times, but the future presents you with incredible opportunities as well.

The friendships you have created in childhood will remain dear to your heart. It's good to allow yourself a chance to grow into new relationships to become a more improved person.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

This day presents you with a chance to discover something about yourself you didn't know. You may go through an unexpected disagreement with someone you care about.

It may take all the patience you can muster to avoid speaking in anger. Rather than rush to jump to a conclusion, you'll find a way to pause and answer with understanding. As the saying goes, 'you never know how strong you are until you have to be.'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.