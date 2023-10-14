The Love Horoscope For Sunday, October 15 — The Moon Enters Scorpio

Here's your love horoscope for October 15, 2023 during the Sun in Libra and Moon entering Scorpio.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 15, 2023:

Aries

You're ready to go 'all in' on a love affair. With the Moon trine Saturn, obstacles in your love life start to move. Things begin to flow easily and help you to emotionally and mentally prepare for more closeness and intimacy. It's time to address any lingering fears, Aries, so you can enjoy love once again.

Taurus

You want what you want, and a part of you may fear someone else will take it from you. The Moon trine Saturn transit can indicate areas of your love life where you feel slightly threatened or can feel jealous at times. Today you have a gift given to you and that's to trust if it's meant to be it will be. Release fear and trust things to flow as they are intended to.

Gemini

Balance in all things, Gemini. You are feeling a bit 'off' in the love department, and a part of it could be ego related. Are you thinking about your wants and needs more than the needs of the relationship as a whole? Sometimes loves requires personal sacrifice and it may mean that you have to give a bit more until your relationship readjusts to your current situation.

Cancer

Passion is something good to surrender to, and the feelings of joy and happiness may be stronger than usual for you. Today's Moon trine Saturn invites you to work your way out of your thoughts. It's time to think with the feelings of your heart.

Leo

You long for a place to call home and a person to feel like you can come home to. The Moon trine Saturn brings up a deep desire to let go of control. Are you holding back or sabotaging future happiness? Perhaps you're holding to a high ideal and need to realize you're human and others are too. Perfection may not always mean better when it comes to love.

Virgo

You are struggling to allow yourself to be happy and it could be that you feel a sense of guilt or sadness because you've been able to move on. Is a past relationship still bringing you down? Healing may be needed in order for you to experience the true joy of love with someone new. Give yourself time to think about it today.

Libra

You can't always control the outcome of a relationship. Sometimes you have to trust that fate will take things in the direction that they are meant to go. Today's Moon trine Saturn challenges your ability to feel comfortable with someone even when you're unsure where you stand in the relationship.

Scorpio

You want to experience love that feel sacred, and today's Moon trine Saturn invites you to set the foundation for love. You may feel as though you have to do more or be more in order to feel secure. The challenge of Saturn in your sixth house is to do less. Love is meant to be easy.

Sagittarius

Are you thinking about breaking up with someone? Today's Moon trine Saturn can bring up a sense of closure or a longing to be free. All relationships go through phases. This sense of desire to end a relationship may be passing. Be sure to think things through before doing something drastic or emotionally charged.

Capricorn

A friend can be the one you fall in love with when you least expect it. A sense of security can come from years of friendship and experiences together. You may not have ever considered a friend as a potential life-partner, but today the thought could cross your mind when the Moon trines Saturn.

Aquarius

Who knows? Work can lead you to finding the one you love for a lifetime. Today you find a grounded and secure energy coming through a person whom you respect and admire. You might find a person's ability to lead in the workplace alluring for romance. Maybe a spark of interest could even be mutual. You'll find out this month, thanks to the Moon in a trine to Saturn today.

Pisces

Study love. It's important to learn how to love yourself better, and through learning to love you, you can also have greater compassion for others. The Moon brings out a desire to study love in all it's facets and Saturn grounds you so that you can focus on this enlightening experience. It's a wonderful day to ask questions about love and to probe it's deeper meaning in your own life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.