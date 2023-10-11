The Moon trine Pluto and Uranus brings out the worst (and best) in us. Here's how this energy effects our love horoscope for October 12, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 12, 2023:

Aries

Relationships can change when you least expect them to due to resentment and anger. Today, try to focus on forgiveness when it comes to love.

With the Moon trine Pluto brings change to attitudes and the way you may interact with your partner. It's a good time to talk about what your needs are in a relationship in order to clarify your mutual expectations.

Taurus

Love can sometimes feel as though it's gone and that your romance has gone cold. Today as the Moon harmonizes with Uranus, a little effort can go a long way with your partner.

This is a good time to try and do a spontaneous activity to help you and your partner rediscover each other and reinstill a sense of closeness.

Gemini

Be generous with your patience, Gemini. During the Moon trine Uranus your giving nature brings out the best in your relationship with your partner.

A little bit of kindness and love goes a long way. Today's perfect for sending an e-card, or a gift card to a partner to buy something for themselves. You could send an email, instead of a text to say how you feel.

Cancer

Relationships, like other areas of life need a vision, and when the Moon trines Pluto make a plan about what you hope to achieve with your partner. Do you want to create a traditional home and family with each other?

Are you hoping to build a business and become a power couple? If you've found the partner of your dreams, think about what you want to create together. If you've not found that person yet, write down what you desire and ask the universe for it.

Leo

Love is hard to find, and during the Moon opposite Neptune, you may experience a type of serendipitous miracle when it comes to romance.

A recent breakup may take you down a new fated path where you meet the person of your dreams. A loss means you find the love you were meant to be with all along.

Virgo

You think that a person is perfect for you, but then a sudden change cause you to realize their rejection is a blessing in disguise.

A loss of potential love can feel horrible, but heaven watched over you, Virgo. During today's Moon trine Uranus, the sudden loss moves you away from heartbreak and pain that may have taken you a long time to heal from.

Libra

Explore your emotions, Libra. The Moon trine Pluto means that your feelings are about to go through a healing process that helps you learn to grow from the past.

You are going to go through an exponential period of growth when it comes to love. You may not understand or see it now, but confidence is growing. Confidence in yourself and in what you want will help you to attract what you want into your life.

Scorpio

One thing that you won't want to do during the Moon opposite Neptune is compromise yourself for another person.

When a lover starts to give you ultimatums or they try to push you to be what you're not, you have to stand your ground and determine to hold fast to your beliefs. Is it OK for you to be unhappy? Is it worth sacrificing yourself to make someone else feel good? Consider it.

Sagittarius

A long-distance trip is coming to you during the day's Moon trine Uranus transit. You will love deeper and with all your heart when you have tasted the joys and adventures the world has to offer.

Knowing what is out there in the world makes you a better lover and a much better friend. Expand your mind, Sagittarius, because through experience you also expand your heart.

Capricorn

It's hard to feel confident when the Moon trine Pluto brings out a few fears and sense of insecurity in you. Love can do that to you when a relationship isn't going the way you want it to.

This day may bring hardships and misunderstandings. It can be hard to know why you're unable to see eye-to-eye. Remain optimistic, as things will get better with time. You will want to talk it over.

Aquarius

Love is a learning experience, and during the Moon opposite Neptune you may wonder why things happen the way that they did. It takes maturity and time to understand that people choose to be who they are.

They may or may not understand what it takes to have a healthy and wholesome relationship with another person. People love the way that they have learned.

Pisces

Believe in love, Pisces, and during the Moon trine Uranus, instability in the world can shake your confidence in love. You might want to retreat from the world and hide your heart from others.

You've learned to push through the fear and show up as a loving person anyway. During this transit, you learn to move forward even when you want to take a step back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.