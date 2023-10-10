The Love Horoscope Brings Fated Change To Relationships On Wednesday, October 11

Mars in final degrees of Libra ignites change, and today it influences today's love horoscopes for each zodiac sign, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 11, 2023:

Aries

Get ready, Aries. Your ruler, Mars is now at the last degrees of Libra which makes this both a fated time, but also one where arguments and difficulties can arise in your intimate and professional relationships. When possible, try to diffuse difficult conversations instead of fanning the flame of them.

Taurus

Be sure to take care of yourself, Taurus. Mars is the focal point of the next few days, and this planet that rules both war and passion is preparing to leave your sixth house of health and wellness.

Anxiety can go up, and you may feel slightly overworked. Instead of pushing yourself (or a partner) to do more (or to be more) take things in stride. In three days, Mars will be entering your commitment sector, and things will improve.

Gemini

You can feel slightly impatient when it comes to romance and love for the next few days. Mars can make or break your relationship when its at the final degrees.

This is the time when you'll want to know if a fling or a dating relationship can become something exclusive or more serious. Pushing your desires are ill-advised at this time. Instead, let the relationship progress organically on its own.

Cancer

Home is meant to be a place where you go and feel restful, peaceful and secure, but during the next few days you may sense tension and a lot of stress in your love life and your closest relationships.

You may go through a period of transition, that feels difficult and challenging to you. If you experience what feels like a personal attack on your family-life, consider this a purification time where you see the things that need attention. Some can be fixed and others may need to be pushed aside for the future.

Leo

There are times in every relationship where a couple seems to bump heads and argue a lot more than either would prefer. Such is the case when Mars is preparing to leave Libra.

You may sense that your connection is a bit 'off' lately, Beneath the tension can be a part of you that senses love and passion; however, you will want to find a way to channel this energy wisely. Handle conflict with emotional immaturity.

Virgo

Money can be a tension point for the next few days. You may even feel as though you need to be territorial and less given.

Don't let the challenges that comes with Mars preparing to leave Libra bring you down, especially in your love life. People before things is a good motto to ascribe to this week. When you feel as through you have to be assertive, buffer it with compassion and care.

Libra

It was fun while it lasted, and now Mars, the ruler of war, will continue to off-set your desire for balance and harmony. There are a few important lessons you can learn during the transition period.

Before Mars exits your zodiac sign, you can rediscover your passion and commitment for a key relationship. If you're single, you may find it necessary to work on yourself to level-up and move to a new level in your life.

Scorpio

It's better to see people for who they are and not as you wish for them to be. Through the next part of the week, Mars will be at a transformative and intense energy in Libra.

You may sense this most in your past life, especially as it relates to friendships where things felt off. You may find that any loose ends that still exist in your relationships you want to close. You want to hear and heal.

Sagittarius

You know how to act assertively when necessary, and during Mars at a finishing degree in Libra, you're ready to get out there and make new friends.

If you've been out of the dating world for a minute, today is perfect for going back on dating apps and actively pursuing love. You may be surprised how easily you find people who are open and receptive to what you have to offer.

Capricorn

Work can be a wonderful place to meet someone new, and you never know who you might bump into and click with whenever Mars is preparing to leave Libra.

Your reputation sector gets a natural boost of high energy, and this is when you can attract people who love confidence. You exude it without even trying.

Aquarius

Are you ready to make a decision about your love life? You may be experiencing all sorts of emotions when it comes to navigating the waters of marriage at this time.

Do you feel ready to take the leap? If you're already betrothed or in a fully committed, and exclusive relationship, is there anything you can do now to improve your love life before the end of this year.

Pisces

Sharing your secrets can be such a vulnerable thing to do, but that is what is expected of you when Mars is preparing to leave Libra. Your hopes of making changes on your time line is starting to narrow. It's a good time to be selective and discerning about what you say, to whom and when.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.