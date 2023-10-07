Love Horoscope For October 8, 2023 — Mercury Enters Libra

The love horoscope for October 8, 2023, turns in a new direction when Mercury enters Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 08, 2023:

Aries

It takes courage to love again, and when the Moon in brave Leo harmonizes with honest Mercury in Libra, you're willing to let guards drop for the right person. Today is the perfect time to accept a dinner date invitation because hope breeds eternal. Conversation, quality time and mental connection are the pathways to gaining your trust and giving you the idea that falling in love one more time may not be such a bad idea after all.

Taurus

Just say it. You know what you need when it comes to love and an intimate relationship, and Moon sextile Mercury is here to help you communicate this to your partner. Today, the simple things in love make life more comforting. Home-cooked meals and hugs, little chats and no pressure ease your mind and give you a sense of completeness. This is the perfect time to make yourself a priority and ask for what you want.

Gemini

Mercury in Libra has you ready to focus on love for the next two weeks. But, you don't have to be direct when it comes to sharing your thoughts. You can write them down in a poem or love note. Listen to a song that reminds you of love or watch a romantic movie. You're feeling good because love is on your mind, and when the Moon harmonizes with Mercury, today's perfect for talking about how you feel.

Cancer

Themes surrounding safety and security continue for you today as the Moon works harmoniously with Mercury. Today, write a little list of everything you know will give you a strong sense of trust and wholeness. Don't be shy about asking the universe to meet your needs, whether you are single or in a relationship. When you're happy, everything in love flows better because your cup is full and brimming over with joy.

Leo

Hey, what can you say? You're pretty amazing, and while it's not selfish to talk about yourself, it can feel that way when you only share your thoughts and ideas but not listen to others. Today's Leo Moon can have you feeling confident that you're the most interesting person in the room. It happens to everyone, Leo, but for today, be sure to read the body language of others so you can tell when it's time to change your focus off yourself and onto others.

Virgo

You can't go back and change the past, and even if you did leave a piece of your heart with someone you once loved, you are free to rebuild your life and start over again. You're smart, resourceful and brave. You may have lost a part of yourself for a time during the grieving process, but you're learning about love. You're wiser now, and today, your healing journey begins.

Libra

It just takes the love of one good friend to help you regain the confidence you lost when you fell in love with someone who didn't reciprocate your feelings. Today, lean in on the care of the people in your life who understand how to help you let go of the hope you felt. You may never understand why you felt such a deep connection that was a disappointment. However, you can grow stronger with the people in your life who will always be there for you no matter what.

Scorpio

It takes courage to leave someone you know isn't right for you. You have to hold your self-esteem in high regard and not allow negative self-talk to tell you that you need to stay where you are unhappy. Facing fears and overcoming them is your way of learning to self-love unconditionally. You demonstrate hope that there's survival after being in an unhealthy relationship, and today, making that decision is much easier for you to do.

Sagittarius

You learn from experience, and today, your open-minded personality helps you to embrace a new idea about what love can be, thanks to a friend. Perhaps you've been thinking about entering an open lifestyle or choosing singleness over being coupled. There's a small bit of curiosity in you to ponder the change for your own life. With the Moon sextile Mercury in harmony today, you might research the topic to see if it's right for you.

Capricorn

You have a dark side to you, as does all zodiac signs, but today, be careful. Opening up about your point of view during Moon sextile Mercury can become a 'wrong place at the wrong time' situation. Coworkers may get into a conversation that reveals many things about their personal lives, and it's so tempting to chime in and include your thoughts. But, today listening is wisdom and holding back discernment.

Aquarius

Emotionally, you feel so ready for commitment, but taking back all the times you have said you'd never choose to settle down is a big task. Today, you may be sending mixed signals during Moon sextile Mercury. You may feel like you want one thing but mentally wonder if you can give up the other. When it comes to love, take your time until you feel certain. If it's real, love can wait for you to be confident that commitment is what you want.

Pisces

You can sometimes be nitpicky, and you do so for the sake of love. You love everyone. When you see the best in others and know that with a little loving encouragement, they can see it, too, you don't hesitate to share your advice or opinion. You only know one way to love, and that's with your whole heart. When you show this to the people who matter most to you in your life, note Moon sextile Mercury. Sensitivities are heightened. Deliver your message with a softness that encourages trust but doesn't tear down confidence or faith.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.