Horoscope For October 12, 2023 — Mars Enters Scorpio

Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, 2023 while the Sun is in Libra. Here's what this means for all zodiac signs in astrology starting Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Honesty means a lot to you, and when Mars enters Scorpio, do you want to seek out deep, transparent, abiding conversation. It’s time to prepare your mindset for discovering secrets about yourself and others. Some situation may throw you for a loop while others may enlighten you. This day lays the groundwork for deeper intimacy, but you will want to be careful not to allow your controlling side to come through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can be a passionate and determined, zodiac sign, and when Mars enters your seventh house of commitments, you push for more closeness, and a little bit of power in your intimate relationships. This is a tough balance for you right now because Mars in Scorpio can be a little hard to manage. You can feel a little bit of anger and frustration when the energy you exert doesn’t get you your way. Try to be mindful of the fact that assertive doesn't always mean success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you’re not careful, anger and frustration can hit you up inside. Mars in Scorpio can force you to look at your anger issues (if you have any). You may also be more motivated and driven to work out your anxiety in a positive way. You may going to the gym helpful. Structure your schedule so that you’re more productive. Great time to do high impact aerobics exercises if you’re able to do so. High energy activities are great for you now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you love to paint and enjoy, art or music, the transit of Mars entering Scorpio can be inspirational for you. This transit will inspire your imagination and help you to see the beauty in everything. You'll want to keep a notepad handy so you can keep up with all the fantastic ideas that come through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Family can be such a beautiful thing, until people bump heads when trying to fix problems that aren't really theirs to resolve. As Mars enters Scorpio, your home life can feel like a battleground at times. This can be hard on you, Leo. You're the king of the zodiac, Leo. Watch pride. Be cautious with arrogance, and choose peace when others are a bit harder to handle than usual.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Watch that tone, Virgo. There are things you have to say and you may feel need to be said with a sharper than normal tone. Being firm in love can feel like the right thing to do, but be mindful that warrior Mars is entering Scorpio. The words you use can cut like a knife and damage the feelings of love you're hoping to inspire. Kindness in love always wins.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Who wins? Finally Mars is leaving your sign, and it's entering your financial sector. You may experience a swinging of the pendulum in the extreme. You could become a bit territorial over the next few days as you adjust to the intense energy in your money sector. It's a day to find balance where you can. Remember to tell yourself repeatedly, "People before things."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

"What about me?" This is the time to figure out what you want in life, Scorpio. With your modern ruler, Mars entering your sign, the green light is lit. Work on your personal life. Develop something short-term that can help you improve your life in a big way. You might have an ambitious project that you want to tackle now. Mars entering your sign can give you the ability to do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't hate the hater, hate the game. People may experience a bit of envy at how successful you've become. You might sense that their vitriol is more hurt than dislike for you. Instead of sticking around to try and compel them to change or to inspire them to work on their own gig to do what you've done, focus on yourself. Create a buffer of safe space so that their negative energy doesn't impact your joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friends fuel passion and if you both have an amazing idea then why not try it out. You won't know if you can become an influencer or build a website brand until you try. Two heads are much better than one, so team up. Mars entering Scorpio can light the fire of ambition in both you and your friends, and the next thing you know ... kismet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have to work hard for what you want in life. There are things that you desire in life, and you may not know exactly how to get where you want to be. But, during this new transit, Mars in Scorpio, your career and your social status gets a boost. Set a goal for yourself. You can make things happen, Aquarius. Dare to dream.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Maximize your reach, Pisces. With Mars entering Scorpio now is the time to get to know others that you want to do business with. Network in person, so people can see your passion. Practice your elevator speech, or join Toastmasters group to help you practice sharing ideas and speaking publicly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.