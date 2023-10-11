The 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Likely To Have Tough Horoscopes On October 12

Today brings us a whole new set of challenges. It's October 12, 2023, and we have Mars just entering the sign of Scorpio. That should automatically make us stand back, as that's a pretty powerful coupling of transits.

The truth is that many of us will come to fulfill our true potential during Mars in Scorpio. While that sounds pretty great, it comes with a price, as Mars and Scorpio are no pushovers regarding accomplishment. This means that on this day, October 12, 2023, if Mars influences us in Scorpio, we will take advantage of anything and everything to accomplish those goals.

That means that some of us will be less than sweetie pies if you know what I mean. It's one thing to achieve success, and it's a whole other thing to achieve via stepping on others to get there, and for three zodiac signs here today, the transit of Mars in Scorpio will turn us into big ol' bullies. We may not be liked or respected by the end of the day, but we'll get what we want. It will be up to us to see if all that hostile energy was worth spending. Maybe yes ... maybe no.

Mars in Scorpio allows us to do what we never thought was possible, and when we get a taste of that kind of power, we may not want to stop. It's as if this transit imbues us with a superpower that relies solely on the idea that it must stay on track or it will completely run itself to the ground. So, we are driven on this day ... but we are also blind to those around us. We do not see or want to see anything that lies beyond our peripheral vision. This is how we achieve our goals, and this is also how we lose friends.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 12, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Now and then, you get into this 'bootcamp' mentality and all you can see ahead of you is success, success, success. Wow, that is a fantastic attitude, Taurus, and it will grant you everything you want. What upsets the picture slightly, and much other than for you, is that on October 12, 2023, during the harsh transit of Mars in Scorpio, you will not be thinking about how your efforts might be quite upsetting for someone close to you.

Sure, you have a plan and nothing can stop you. You've put yourself in the 'army' and won't stop until your mission is complete. However, when the ruler of Aries is in your house of enemies, you may push it too far, and your bootcamp efforts may end up hurting someone to the point where they just give up on you. In other words, you're too much for them ... too intense.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you get something into your head, especially something you utterly believe in, there's absolutely no stopping you, and so when a transit like the planet of passion and war entering Scorpio comes around, you take full advantage of it. On October 12, 2023, you will decide to change your life. It's all good and your plan is beyond brilliant. You are inspired and thrilled that you got on board with such a novel idea.

While there's no real problem with this, you'll end up offending those around you with your sudden change. You've pulled the rug out from underneath everyone around you, so to speak, as nobody in your life expected such rapid and all-consuming change. When you decide change is needed, everyone in your world must conform, making you the most unpopular person in the room today. Ah well.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today is a day of affirmations and plans. You feel the transit of Mars in Scorpio in your bones and you like the feeling. You've needed something like this for a while now, something to believe in ... and what you believe in is your future. It's based on efforts made today, and because you are pretty adamant about making this fresh start, one that is known to all of those in your inner circle of friends and family, they, too, must stand aside and let it happen.

October 12, 2023, is the day you commit to yourself a plan that you will repeat until it happens, even at the risk of becoming the most obnoxious person in the room. The thing with you is that you rarely know when you're being obnoxious. You call it just 'being you.' during Mars in Scorpio, just being 'you' seems to offend others. What to do, what to do ...

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.