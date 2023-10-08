Relationships Improve For 4 Specific Zodiac Signs Beginning October 9, 2023

Focus on your inner truth as you prepare to enter the time portal between eclipses. Acknowledge what it is you need from love and your partner. Breathe into what a balanced romantic relationship feels like for you, and then honor this understanding with unwavering devotion as you begin the path that will help bring it to fruition.

The week of October 9 - 15 is dominated by the energy of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, the second in a brand-new cycle that began with the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse on April 21, 2023. Eclipses are magical portals that have always mystified humanity because of their rarity and effect on our lives in so many profound ways.

As this cycle of eclipses on the Aries and Libra axis is just beginning, you already see that the theme will be your relationships. Especially in terms of balance and the idea of me versus we that these two zodiac signs represent.

To have the healthiest relationship possible, there needs to be balance in keeping your individuality and creating a successful union of togetherness. This one does not involve you or your partner abandoning their truth or what makes them most feel like themselves.

Instead, it's about how each person honoring the uniqueness and sovereignty of one another can create the foundation for an incredible space of connection within the relationship. To create this, to be sure that you are honoring the tasks of the universe, you will first be made aware of all that is unbalanced, whether in yourself or your relationship.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra is a beginning point, just as the Aries Eclipse in April was. Where the Aries one in April was about standing up and asserting yourself, focusing on your needs and inner balance, this lunation will be about how to do it together.

This Eclipse occurs at twenty-one degrees Libra, a critical degree ruled by the energy of Sagittarius, and represents the theme of a long open road leading to new places. You are starting a journey that will envelop you next year as you learn what it means to create balance in your relationship, advocate for yourself and that self-sacrifice is never the path of true love.

As you enter the portal of time between eclipses, often known as a place where you can jump timelines and feel life shift in unimaginable ways, honor that this new path in your relationship is just beginning. You may still need to find out how it will all turn out.

You may still be struggling with how to truly feel like your relationship is one that honors your divine uniqueness, but trust that in time, clarity will arrive. As it does, you will understand how each moment is connected and how the universe always guided you toward a love that was your destiny.

Relationships improve for four specific zodiac signs the week of October 9:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The only thing you must remain aware of in the coming week is never to abandon yourself for love again. As one of the most romantic and mystical signs in the zodiac, you overlook red flags in relationships, at least early on in your growth and healing path. This isn't done to be a martyr for love but only because you prefer to see the best in everyone. This is an admirable trait, but as recent lessons have taught you, what you ignore now will eventually be something you face later.

In the past, self-abandonment has looked like prioritizing your partner's needs over yours, keeping silent in the face of frustration or even giving so much more to a union than you ever received. You are learning. Because of that, you are calling in a new romantic chapter. This might be an existing relationship where you can find common ground, an old lover coming back around, or a brand-new unexpected connection that arrives at the most reasonable time.

You haven't been as focused on matters of the heart recently as you usually are, which is incredibly healthy as you've been giving yourself more love, time and nurturing that you usually only reserve for others. In this process, you've also been practicing boundaries and how to use them to your advantage in a relationship. You've learned that you don't need to splay your heart out in front of your lover or allow them unlimited access to prove your feelings or commitment. Instead, you approach love healthily, even if it sometimes feels foreign.

Trust that this work you've done lays the groundwork for your new romantic beginning as Venus shifts into your romantic sector, just as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra highlights themes related to transformation, passion and intimacy. You may be surprised at the turnaround of events in your relationship, especially as solar eclipses bring unexpected events into your life. You have done the work to be ready for this, and even more, to fully accept this into your heart. Take it slow, focus on yourself, but don't let an opportunity for love pass you by simply because it may surprise you.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The one guarantee is that how things are in this moment isn't how they will remain. This is also something you've already known. It's just that you may not have been in the place to see how or when you can align matters of the heart to match the clarity you have already received. Since April, when the first Eclipse in this cycle occurred in your zodiac sign of Aries, you've felt pushed to make a crucial decision or take a leap of faith.

Unlike before, there's been greater hesitation to take a stand, make a choice and trust that things will turn out positively. All of that is subsiding as it feels less like a divine nudge from the universe and more like that push to help you reach the next level of your life.

This Solar Eclipse in Libra occurs in your relationship sector just after your Full Moon in Aries peaked at the end of September. While you may have the opportunity for healing in an existing relationship with this lunation, it will also help bring matters to a head if you've been struggling to separate or stay together. Often, during phases where the eclipse cycle is moving through essential aspects of your lives, you will see it as a two-year phase of dramatic transformation, and this one will not be an exception. It doesn't mean you have to feel rushed to take everything on in this moment or even create chaos as you proceed.

Focus now, not on what you want to create, but on what needs to be changed, altered, reviewed, and honored to become more in alignment with your truth. You will have opportunities to start developing the love and relationship you are seeking in the future, but at this moment, it's more about taking apart what isn't working. While for many, this will involve a separation, it's more about looking at how different your current self is from who you used to be. If a relationship can keep growing with you, that will become clear. However, this lunation will continue to help you see what isn't in alignment or can't be fixed in your current connection.

Sometimes, finding your desired improvement involves transitioning out of a relationship that no longer aligns with your truth. It doesn't mean you have to separate as enemies, but you and your partner can do so consciously and with love as you honor your individual growth. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries may be more about how to part ways amicably than how to save an existing relationship simply because of the path of growth ahead of you. As much as phases like this can be challenging, even if you know it's for the best, try to see everything happening being guided by the universe.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Everything you have ever wanted is currently being manifested in your life. You must ensure that you are open to things going differently than you had imagined so that you can embrace each moment. In this past cycle of lessons, you've been focused more on how to honor your inner truth so that you can approach love and relationships more healthily. You've allowed yourself to go deep and embrace the wonderful duality of the human and spirit that your zodiac sign represents. Because of this, you've also discovered what you genuinely need from love, and you've been working to create that in your relationship — but that doesn't mean things will always go according to plan.

While you tend to be more open to divine surprises from the universe, there is also a space where you find safety in knowing what to expect, especially from a romantic partner. This has more to do with yourself and what you put in place based on what you want or need at the time. However, as you grow, it's common for things to look completely different. Allow the agreement or commitment in your relationship to change and shift under the energy of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra because it is about to deliver you everything you never knew you always wanted.

The Eclipse highlights themes of family, children, commitment and joy, while Venus in Virgo brings up feelings and events related to home and family. A strong commitment is coming in, or the realization that you are open to marriage or want to explore creating more of your desired family life together. Some of these new realizations will catch you by surprise as you gravitate toward a life you never thought was destined for you.

Sometimes, it's not that you honestly don't want a certain type of relationship or family, but that somehow you don't think it's meant for you, which often comes down to your modes of self-protection. As you open your heart more, you feel more grounded and confident, allowing these new dreams and desires to bubble up. Allow yourself to receive all that is coming in, work to accept your unique desires for commitment and trust that the feelings inside of you are never wrong. You deserve all the love you have ever wanted. As it manifests in your life, allow yourself to fully receive it, even if other areas of your life may have to change. Love truly does make everything else worth it.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Trust that the innovative ideas and feelings you have coming in will help you create the relationship of your dreams. The last year has brought many changes to your life and connection as you were guided to release and let go of those restrictive parts of life. Through this process, you've begun to focus more on yourself, what you want from life and what kind of relationship truly feels as if it aligns with your heart. As much as so much has been dismantled over recent months, it's time to start rebuilding in the most beautiful way possible.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will shine a light on your home and family sector, just as Venus in Virgo opens themes of healthy communication, creating a space of healing and growth. Saturn was recently stationed directly in Pisces, which rules over new experiences, dreams and abundance, so all of this leads to a romantic relationship that genuinely aligns with your growth but is also vastly different than anything you've had before.

You may still be working on trusting that what you're creating now, or even healing in an existing relationship, is as unique as it feels. This is common as it can be challenging to trust a new amazing phase of love and your growth, yet this is what you've been traveling toward since the start of the year.

If you find yourself exploring life more single, you are also right where you should be. While the stars are aligning to bring new growth and experiences to an existing relationship, it's also helping you understand and get comfortable in the life you dream of creating. Often, though, it's one that you must make for yourself before you are in the place to attract that new love you are dreaming of. You may focus more on your home and what you want to accomplish in your life and then honor that through healthy communication with others as you start to delight in this new path where it doesn't seem centered around a relationship — but yourself.

Whether you are finding that a brand-new love is blooming in an existing relationship or finding yourself quite satisfied by creating a life you genuinely love, know that you are precisely where you are meant to be now. Anything done through the lens of growth will improve your romantic relationship. It's just a matter of whether that is being done now or will be something you do later. Remember that eclipses tend to bring surprises, so you may find that things can turn around and change quickly in the coming week. Even if they do, it is all in divine timing, just as you are, meaning there's nothing to do but enjoy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.