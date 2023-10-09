3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes Starting October 9, 2023

Spooky season might be in full swing, but the energy this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, is all about love. Spooky Valentine's Day, anyone? Of course, Cancer, Scorpio and Taurus stand to benefit the best from this beautiful energy, but there's something here for the other zodiac signs, too.

Saturn is in the 0-degree cusp between Pisces and Aquarius this week. With its opposition aspect to Venus in Virgo throughout the week (and the Moon at the beginning of the week), expect some powerful changes to bless your love life.

Those tying the knot this week couldn't have chosen a more auspicious time for yourself. This energy is here to remind us that love is supposed to be sweet, benevolent and kind, but it's also hard work and requires dedication from both (or all) partners. We are not here to judge what kind of love story makes sense for you.

The New Moon on October 14 is the special highlight of this week. It's also a Solar Eclipse in Libra (Moon conjunct South Node). So, steer clear of the manifestation rituals.

Eclipses tend to mess up the intentions. Instead, take this time to ask yourself if you have ever allowed anyone to eclipse your needs and wants because of a misplaced sense of responsibility or guilt. If yes, now's the time to discard those bad habits and cleanse yourself in a saltwater bath. Adding fresh rosemary or thyme to the water will benefit those who find it difficult to remember their past or have issues with a spotty memory.

This week's energy is good for socializing with loved ones, whether in a festival/fair environment, an impromptu backyard barbecue, or a lazy Sunday. If exes from the past try to make a comeback, give them the direct cut. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for October 9 - 15.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for October 9 - 15, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are being called to engage with your inner superpower and turn the hands of time in your favor. The cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor at this time, but they cannot write your destiny for you. Why would they run amuck with your free will? So, journal your thoughts and feelings this week about what you want out of life and who you believe you are deep inside.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces is your main benefactor. The energy is subtle, though. It's working on your subconscious mind and drawing out ideas and feelings that need to be revisited. Just remember: you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. So, even if some of the fruits of your subconscious mind bring you pain, the result will be absolutely beautiful.

Some of you will benefit from writing a letter to your soulmate or significant other this week to express how deeply you feel about them. Sometimes, verbal communication is just not enough. If you are single, write this letter to the one who is meant for you but hasn't found their way to you yet.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now's the time to make serious changes in your life, Scorpio. The energy this week is very supportive. So, if you always wanted to try something new or break a bad habit, now's the time. You may also benefit from bringing a friend along on this journey to keep each other motivated and brave. Just make sure they are as sure about this path as you are! Don't drag dead weight.

Mars will move from Libra to Scorpio on October 12. With its conjunction aspect to Neptune in Pisces (both in Libra and Scorpio), you are being called to let your productive side come to the fore. In the first half of the week, you will benefit from working in a team or gaining knowledge from people who have already done what you are trying to do. In the second half of the week, you will benefit more from staying solo and ensuring your ideas and thoughts aren't lost in the translation.

Those who frequently fly from one corner of the world to another (or travel a lot because of work or leisure) should be more cautious about their luggage this week. Don't do something because you are anxious and want to distract yourself by flying to a different country. You may end up squandering the good energy that's here for you.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you are working with a Scorpio on some team project this week, you will have a terrific time together and be extremely productive. Scorpio folks will bring you good luck this week in odd ways. Your good fortune this week isn't dependent on them. As long as you stay steady in your work life or romantic relationships, you will quickly experience the fruits of your labor this week.

Jupiter in Taurus is firmly in your corner now. Don't be a spendthrift! This fortunate energy can help you save up a tremendous nest egg for some future project or for making a downpayment on a house. So plan, and you will be successful! Some of you will experience a slight benefit from Ceres in Scorpio. So, if your mom is a Scorpio, reread the first paragraph.

If you feel called to, engage in cultural activities this week. It will add to the good energy that's here for you. You can even ask your grandparents if something is coming up soon and if you can participate. You will be surprised just how awesome the whole experience turns out to be!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.