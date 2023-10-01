Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 2, 2023

Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, October 2, 2023, is here. Here's what's in store during a day when the Moon is in Taurus and the Sun in Libra.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You have a high moral compass, so when you receive the Justice tarot card, it's a sign that you'll be more sensitive about your actions and how they impact others. But you don't want to police others. Instead of thinking people already know what to do or that they are purposefully trying to skirt responsibility, ask what they think. You may be surprised by what they say.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You're methodical and deliberate, Taurus, and you like to plan ahead. But today, you'll be impulsive and make decisions without careful thought. Today is about action. You're not one to get into your emotions, but today is different. It's your raw desire that sparks action. Your mind has not caught up with your heart yet, but it will.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

You've played this scenario in your mind countless times. You already know what you'd say, think and feel if you got what you wanted in your career. Success is approaching for you, so now is the time to do the preparation work. Write that acceptance speech. Your reward is coming.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You're worth the investment. Buying things that make your life easier is a smart decision. You keep putting off what you need for the sake of money or time. Your tarot card for today indicates personal investment is needed to reach a higher level. If it makes sense and saves time, buy it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You have to stand up for yourself. When you know in your heart that you are right, it's easier to say what you believe with conviction. This tarot card reveals your courage, taking initiative and letting others know you aren't to be messed with.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Life has been good to you, Virgo, and you have accomplished several things you've set out to achieve. Today, you're thinking about the future and what you want to do next. You are ready to start and try something new, but you also appreciate what you've accomplished and all you have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're a warrior, but you must be careful not to fight a battle with yourself. Don't give in to negative self-talk. Avoid calling yourself names when you mess up or ignoring your body's cues to rest. Today is an essential day for laying the foundation for a brighter future. You can get much more with sweetness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You know what it means to have a strong opinion, so when you meet others who think for themselves, you respect it. You know that the world could use more peacemakers. When you are allowed to disagree, rather than make someone feel bad for how they think, you step in and value your differences. You make the world a better place, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are so bold and honest, so when you say you're feeling bored, others should pay attention. You aren't kidding. While it would be nice to have an entertaining friend come over to hang out, it's better for you to enjoy your company today. Spend some time in nature and if you have the chance, go for a nice walk.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You're coming to a place where you feel complete and whole. You used to need other people to validate you, but you've gotten to a place where this is less important. What matters in your life is how you feel about yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Time changes people, and you are no longer the person you used to be. Even today, you're different from the person you've evolved from. You may not see the change externally, but with time, you'll find it much easier to set boundaries, to say no and to embrace change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are ready to get started and to reach your dreams. Enjoy this period of learning and having someone invest in you. When you learn from others, you can let your mind be at ease. With the pressure of your shoulders, you can finally rest easier.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.