Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 30, 2023 is here for a day when the Moon s in Aries still expressing the energy of a Full Moon.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Brace yourself. This tarot card can deliver truth like a two-edged sword. You're a giver, Aries, but a few people in your life would like you to change that. They want you to learn how to take as generously as you give. The Six of Pentacles is about a balance between these two activities. So, for today, why not give it a try? Take something that's offered to you. You don't have to repay with anything more than a sincere "Thank you."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Nothing good ever comes easy, so today's tarot card reading reveals that you will be digging in your heels for a tough battle. You have a lot of positive energy when you receive the Seven of Wands, so don't fold when life gets tough. You will persevere no matter what today brings and learn a lot about yourself in the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Slow down, Gemini. This tarot card means that today, you will be so busy. You won't even have time to pack or eat your lunch. Life keeps moving at breakneck speed lately, and all you seem to do is put out fires lately. It's hard to imagine being able to take a break when life and work have become so demanding. However, it's really important to manage your personal energy effectively. You don't want to burn the candle from both ends. That's when the light can go out without a way to restore itself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Don't be so quick to dismiss advice because you think someone older may not know what they are talking about. Life and time are lovely teachers. Even if an older person (like a mother or grandmother) speaks from a place where life was simpler, there can be a nugget of inspiration or wisdom in the message. Try to find it. It may be good for you in ways you don't understand now but will later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Why do things have to become so complicated? Today, you may feel like too many ideas come from friends, family and people who have no idea what it is you're going through. It's a day to pick what you listen to wisely. You may need to set better boundaries with text messages, emails and phone calls. People may mean well, but a bit of space can be what you really need right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

It's a tough pill to swallow when you see someone get rewarded for bad behavior. How does a person get so lucky when all they do is test the limits of the universe? You will sit in your safe place and ponder why you could not have been born with more tenacious, risk-taking traits. You are who you are, and today may not seem to bring you the big reward you hoped you would get. But it's coming, Virgo. Believe it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Grab the tissues. Today will be an emotional day where you cry happy tears of joy. Today is made for friendships and being around people who encourage you to love deeply and give your heart away without fear for the future. The Three of Cups can involve other females in your life who are teachers, mentors and nurturers. So, prepare to be hugged!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A surprise can threaten to throw off your schedule and ruin your plans. You can take control and not allow anyone to disrupt what you intend to accomplish today. You might feel a bit unsettled, so it's good to ask for a break to clear your thoughts and process your emotions, but whatever you do, don't allow things to get under your skin. Your day doesn't have to be defined by one small moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

All it takes is one decision based on an idea that seemed to be perfect when you had it. Today, don't brush thoughts or ideas under the rug or tuck them into the back of your mind for later. Today is a day for action. The Ace of Swords can also mean putting your money where your 'mouth is.' So, you may invest money in a business idea or something related to your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's a wonderful day filled with loving support from friends, family, coworkers and people who care for you. Don't push love away today because you're busy. Lean into love and friendship as a source of hope, inspiration and joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You're a doer. Today, you get things done in a jiffy. You won't like feeling delayed in traffic or by someone who has decided to ask many questions at work during a meeting. It's about you and how you think today, so trust your judgement and follow your path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Look at you, Pisces. Going for what you want. Today you may be able to get the things you desire without having to look too hard online. Your research skills pay off. You can spot good buys and deals without needing a hand to hold. Yay!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.