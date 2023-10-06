Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For October 9 - 15, 2023

Welcome to the October 9 - 15 weekly horoscope, 2023. It's a big week in astrology and every zodiac sign here will pick up on the all-consuming transformative power that comes with this week's major event. The distant planet of Pluto is ending its retrograde station and moving back into direct orbit.

This means we're all about to get a jolt of energy, which is exactly what we need to bring forward momentum if we've been stuck. Welcome to Pluto Direct, where we can finally feel like we're back on track again.

With Pluto freeing us up for change and transformation, we can put our feelings into words. We need plans and things to look forward to. Now that we can accept that forward momentum is part of the plan, we must take advantage of another BIG transit of the week, the New Moon in Libra. This lunation is here for us to get our stuff together.

This transit, which falls on October 14, is here to ask us: what do you want? And when the universe asks, we owe it an answer. Thankfully, we get this week to think things out before acting ... but that doesn't mean we can push it aside. It's time to figure out what we do next.

Every zodiac sign will work with every week's transit. We've got Mars in Scorpio (yikes!), Venus opposite Saturn (more yikes!) and a Scorpio Moon to cap the week off (so much yikes!). Can we do this? Yes, we can. Here are the horoscope readings for each zodiac sign for the week of October 9 - 15, 2023.

Weekly horoscope for October 9 - 15, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

To affect the change you know is due, you also realize that you need to create some balance in your life and your case during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, which means confronting your past. Some things lurk from your past that you simply can no longer deal with, and if you don't confront those demons this week, you feel as if you'll get nowhere in life.

You need to rid yourself — via good and strong conversation — of the idea that you are here to take what someone else dishes out. You have come to a place where you know what went wrong, and to move forward, you have to pluck out what no longer works for you. You'll succeed if you confront someone from your past, Aries. Do it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll find that during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you will be offered so much that you may become confused by whether or not to trust 'all of this.' It's not that you can't handle success or having people do nice things for you, but you sometimes wonder whether any of this will last or if it's sincerely come to you.

You are showing that you don't trust easily, and this is where you have to decide if you're willing to blow a grand opportunity because of that lack of trust or take advantage of it as it might be 'just the thing' your life needs. You're going to have to trust this one, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Love walks into your life and while it all seems to be A-OK, you can't help but instantly start to worry about things like, 'Are you good enough for this person' or, 'Is this a trick?' During the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you'll find that one of your dreams is about to come true, but as it shows up for you, you may wonder if it's real. You aren't used to winning, or that's what you've told yourself. Let it flow, Gemini. Don't doubt this. Pluto is going direct, which means the times are changing for you. Let yourself be loved ... it's OK.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've got big plans and during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you'll see that your plans may not work out exactly as you envisioned. That's OK, though, as it seems things will work out. What's going on here is that Pluto has just gone direct, so when something as major as this happens in the cosmos, you must understand that rapid change and things like 'about-face' situations need to be implemented. You'll eventually get where you're going. You're just going to have to end up taking a different route.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week, October 9 - 15, 2023, has you facing facts about love and romance and while this may not be the happiest of all weeks for you, it leaves you feeling resolute about what your next moves must be. For the first time in weeks, you harbor positive feelings about love in the future.

However, your recent past has knocked you off your block and you've experienced heartache and pain. Still, you are a ferocious and strong Leo, and this week enables you to see yourself as a winner. You'll do what is necessary and you will move forward, victorious.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel that you've given your partner ample time to mend their ways, and as time goes on, you see that they've only just settled into the old ways, with no real intention of changing. With Pluto going direct, you find this to be intolerable and you have also noticed that if you're not the one to do anything about it, then it just goes on, ad infinitum.

You recognize that being in this relationship has turned you into the same kind of lazy person you believe your partner to be, and that won't do. You need transformation and all of this week's Pluto energy is egging you on. You don't want to break up, but see this as a survival option. You must do it, or you will fall into a rut you can never climb out of. You feel as though the universe is speaking to you and that you need to respond. It is time, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

By the time the New Moon in your zodiac sign transits into your world (October 14), you will already know that you need to concentrate on the future. While the world around you continues to tell you that the only 'real' moment is now, you are living your life and know that the moment now exists as a stepping stone to get to the future.

You have to concentrate very hard this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, on what will occur over the next few months. You have an obligation to yourself and with Pluto going direct, you will feel exceedingly dedicated to the coming change.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you feel a little too emotional during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, it's because there are many Venus transits at play and they may have you feeling vulnerable, especially when it comes to love and your feelings of self-worth. You are generally one of the most confident zodiac signs, but you are not a superpower and it is during this week you may find you are down on yourself. Try not to perceive yourself as anything less than beautiful and perfect as you are. It is hard to do this in a world that judges people unfairly, but step up and try to detach from this perceived judgment.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you'll receive advice on money and investments and ignore everything you hear because you are uninterested in what others say.

You've learned that it's best to go by your gut feeling and that trendy financial moves are not your thing. You are in 'saving' mode and not about to lay down a fat stack because someone tells you it will be better for you to do so. This week has you creating your change. You'll change 'your' way, not according to what someone else expects of you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

And then there's you, Capricorn, and it looks like the stars are in your favor this week, October 9 - 15, 2023. What you can look forward to is the satisfaction of knowing that all of your hard work is starting to pay off BIG TIME.

While you feel as though you've waited too long for this to all manifest, and you still feel it's not quite 'there' yet, you'll know that this week shows more promise for you than you've seen in a long time. You will feel a sense of accomplishment during this time and pride as you know, you are responsible for the many good things in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll notice during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, that if you put your mind to it, you get what you want and happiness is simple. Plenty of distractions exist in your world, and some are unpleasant. You are willing to deny them an audience.

Sure, these unpleasant moments may still be there, but your mind isn't there to honor them so you can take yourself to a place of contentment. The drudgeries of the world will always be there. However, during this week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you will consciously choose to opt for happiness. And so it shall be.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

After this week, you will want to change your ways, as the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, will show you that so much of what you tried so hard to do will simply not work ... your way. You will have to bite the bullet this week and understand that you can't do it alone and must come to terms with the idea of compromise.

Yes, that's right. Teamwork and brainstorming with others is the way to go, and even if you believe you have something to prove by shouldering it all ... all you will get for your efforts is defeat. Open to the idea that the change in your life is the change that allows you to ask for help.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.